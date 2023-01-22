L.A. LAKERS (121)
Brown Jr. 4-9 0-0 10, James 14-24 7-10 37, Bryant 12-15 3-3 31, Beverley 2-3 0-0 4, Schroder 6-13 10-10 24, Gabriel 2-2 0-2 4, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Christie 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-5 1-2 5, Westbrook 3-13 0-0 6. Totals 45-86 21-27 121.
PORTLAND (112)
Grant 6-16 5-6 19, Hart 4-8 3-4 13, Nurkic 1-3 0-0 2, Lillard 5-17 11-13 24, Simons 12-20 0-0 31, Eubanks 3-4 0-0 6, Little 4-7 0-0 11, Payton II 1-5 0-0 2, Sharpe 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 37-86 21-25 112.
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|13
|40
|35
|—
|121
|Portland
|26
|45
|20
|21
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-30 (Bryant 4-5, Brown Jr. 2-5, Schroder 2-5, James 2-7, Beverley 0-1, Christie 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-4), Portland 17-46 (Simons 7-13, Little 3-5, Lillard 3-13, Grant 2-4, Hart 2-5, Payton II 0-2, Sharpe 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 51 (Bryant 14), Portland 38 (Eubanks 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 23 (Schroder 8), Portland 24 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 19, Portland 24. A_19,393 (19,393)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.