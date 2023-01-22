FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown Jr.31:344-90-00-22310
James35:5614-247-100-114237
Bryant33:2012-153-35-141431
Beverley28:452-30-01-2234
Schroder36:106-1310-102-68124
Westbrook25:523-130-01-8526
Christie16:110-10-00-2010
Nunn15:552-51-21-6105
Gabriel12:002-20-20-0034
Toscano-Anderson4:170-10-00-0000
Totals240:0045-8621-2710-512319121

Percentages: FG .523, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Bryant 4-5, Brown Jr. 2-5, Schroder 2-5, James 2-7, Beverley 0-1, Christie 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Beverley, Bryant, Christie).

Turnovers: 12 (James 4, Gabriel 3, Westbrook 3, Brown Jr., Schroder).

Steals: 5 (Beverley 2, Brown Jr. 2, Schroder).

Technical Fouls: Beverley, 7:37 second.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grant34:396-165-61-41419
Hart32:554-83-43-107313
Nurkic15:481-30-00-3242
Lillard39:595-1711-131-610224
Simons38:3612-200-00-02431
Eubanks30:323-40-04-11136
Sharpe17:251-62-21-2014
Payton II16:451-50-01-2102
Little13:214-70-00-00311
Totals240:0037-8621-2511-382424112

Percentages: FG .430, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 17-46, .370 (Simons 7-13, Little 3-5, Lillard 3-13, Grant 2-4, Hart 2-5, Payton II 0-2, Sharpe 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Eubanks 6, Little).

Turnovers: 11 (Simons 3, Grant 2, Hart 2, Nurkic 2, Eubanks, Lillard).

Steals: 5 (Hart 2, Grant, Nurkic, Payton II).

Technical Fouls: None.

L.A. Lakers33134035121
Portland26452021112

A_19,393 (19,393). T_2:13.

