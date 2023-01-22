|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown Jr.
|31:34
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|10
|James
|35:56
|14-24
|7-10
|0-11
|4
|2
|37
|Bryant
|33:20
|12-15
|3-3
|5-14
|1
|4
|31
|Beverley
|28:45
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|4
|Schroder
|36:10
|6-13
|10-10
|2-6
|8
|1
|24
|Westbrook
|25:52
|3-13
|0-0
|1-8
|5
|2
|6
|Christie
|16:11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Nunn
|15:55
|2-5
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|0
|5
|Gabriel
|12:00
|2-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Toscano-Anderson
|4:17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-86
|21-27
|10-51
|23
|19
|121
Percentages: FG .523, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Bryant 4-5, Brown Jr. 2-5, Schroder 2-5, James 2-7, Beverley 0-1, Christie 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Beverley, Bryant, Christie).
Turnovers: 12 (James 4, Gabriel 3, Westbrook 3, Brown Jr., Schroder).
Steals: 5 (Beverley 2, Brown Jr. 2, Schroder).
Technical Fouls: Beverley, 7:37 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grant
|34:39
|6-16
|5-6
|1-4
|1
|4
|19
|Hart
|32:55
|4-8
|3-4
|3-10
|7
|3
|13
|Nurkic
|15:48
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|2
|Lillard
|39:59
|5-17
|11-13
|1-6
|10
|2
|24
|Simons
|38:36
|12-20
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|31
|Eubanks
|30:32
|3-4
|0-0
|4-11
|1
|3
|6
|Sharpe
|17:25
|1-6
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Payton II
|16:45
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Little
|13:21
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|11
|Totals
|240:00
|37-86
|21-25
|11-38
|24
|24
|112
Percentages: FG .430, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 17-46, .370 (Simons 7-13, Little 3-5, Lillard 3-13, Grant 2-4, Hart 2-5, Payton II 0-2, Sharpe 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Eubanks 6, Little).
Turnovers: 11 (Simons 3, Grant 2, Hart 2, Nurkic 2, Eubanks, Lillard).
Steals: 5 (Hart 2, Grant, Nurkic, Payton II).
Technical Fouls: None.
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|13
|40
|35
|—
|121
|Portland
|26
|45
|20
|21
|—
|112
A_19,393 (19,393). T_2:13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.