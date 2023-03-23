FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Craig26:345-100-00-21414
Okogie19:530-55-61-3225
Biyombo25:513-40-25-8246
Booker40:3311-1610-120-65433
Paul30:098-170-00-44518
Shamet29:076-130-01-33215
Landale20:322-60-03-5144
Warren19:403-60-01-4126
Payne13:383-70-00-2227
Ross12:261-60-01-2113
Bazley1:370-00-00-0110
Totals240:0042-9015-2012-392331111

Percentages: FG .467, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Craig 4-7, Shamet 3-8, Paul 2-4, Payne 1-2, Ross 1-2, Booker 1-3, Landale 0-1, Warren 0-1, Okogie 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Biyombo 2, Payne 2, Craig, Okogie).

Turnovers: 17 (Booker 7, Biyombo 2, Shamet 2, Bazley, Craig, Landale, Okogie, Paul, Payne).

Steals: 7 (Shamet 2, Bazley, Biyombo, Landale, Paul, Payne).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown Jr.25:002-61-20-6236
Vanderbilt26:115-53-32-40513
Davis38:1710-187-101-95427
Reaves38:486-1012-130-411225
Russell34:059-135-70-16026
Schroder28:543-76-61-42213
Beasley19:452-60-00-4006
Gabriel16:052-22-51-2136
Hachimura12:550-30-00-2010
Totals240:0039-7036-465-362720122

Percentages: FG .557, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Russell 3-6, Beasley 2-5, Reaves 1-1, Schroder 1-1, Brown Jr. 1-3, Hachimura 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Russell 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Russell 4, Gabriel 3, Reaves 2, Beasley, Davis, Schroder, Vanderbilt).

Steals: 7 (Gabriel 2, Brown Jr., Davis, Reaves, Russell, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: None.

Phoenix26263326111
L.A. Lakers23362934122

A_18,435 (18,997). T_2:22.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

