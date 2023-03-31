FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
James32:297-193-41-106118
Vanderbilt28:165-80-02-52012
Davis36:5115-268-108-170338
Reaves30:294-95-62-62115
Russell33:495-121-20-110312
Schroder22:393-45-60-06211
Hachimura21:151-42-21-6134
Gabriel14:532-20-01-2124
Beasley10:273-50-00-6019
Brown Jr.8:510-10-00-0010
Totals240:0045-9024-3015-532817123

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Beasley 3-4, Vanderbilt 2-2, Reaves 2-3, James 1-3, Russell 1-4, Brown Jr. 0-1, Schroder 0-1, Davis 0-2, Hachimura 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 2, James 2, Hachimura).

Turnovers: 16 (Davis 3, James 3, Russell 3, Reaves 2, Schroder 2, Beasley, Hachimura, Vanderbilt).

Steals: 10 (Russell 2, Schroder 2, Vanderbilt 2, Davis, Gabriel, Hachimura, James).

Technical Fouls: Lakers, 7:21 fourth.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McDaniels37:296-140-01-52415
Towns35:438-185-54-83523
Gobert31:066-92-25-111314
Conley31:357-117-80-37625
Edwards38:124-161-20-43111
Anderson31:298-110-02-46017
Prince20:342-101-20-3126
McLaughlin9:570-50-00-1210
Alexander-Walker3:540-10-00-0000
Totals240:0041-9516-1912-392522111

Percentages: FG .432, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Conley 4-6, McDaniels 3-6, Edwards 2-7, Towns 2-7, Anderson 1-2, Prince 1-7, Alexander-Walker 0-1, McLaughlin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson 3, McDaniels).

Turnovers: 16 (McDaniels 5, Edwards 3, Conley 2, McLaughlin 2, Anderson, Gobert, Prince, Towns).

Steals: 10 (Conley 3, Anderson 2, Gobert 2, Edwards, McDaniels, Prince).

Technical Fouls: None.

L.A. Lakers27283533123
Minnesota29361828111

A_18,978 (19,356).

A_18,978 (19,356).

