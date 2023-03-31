|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|32:29
|7-19
|3-4
|1-10
|6
|1
|18
|Vanderbilt
|28:16
|5-8
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|0
|12
|Davis
|36:51
|15-26
|8-10
|8-17
|0
|3
|38
|Reaves
|30:29
|4-9
|5-6
|2-6
|2
|1
|15
|Russell
|33:49
|5-12
|1-2
|0-1
|10
|3
|12
|Schroder
|22:39
|3-4
|5-6
|0-0
|6
|2
|11
|Hachimura
|21:15
|1-4
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|3
|4
|Gabriel
|14:53
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Beasley
|10:27
|3-5
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|1
|9
|Brown Jr.
|8:51
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-90
|24-30
|15-53
|28
|17
|123
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Beasley 3-4, Vanderbilt 2-2, Reaves 2-3, James 1-3, Russell 1-4, Brown Jr. 0-1, Schroder 0-1, Davis 0-2, Hachimura 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 2, James 2, Hachimura).
Turnovers: 16 (Davis 3, James 3, Russell 3, Reaves 2, Schroder 2, Beasley, Hachimura, Vanderbilt).
Steals: 10 (Russell 2, Schroder 2, Vanderbilt 2, Davis, Gabriel, Hachimura, James).
Technical Fouls: Lakers, 7:21 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McDaniels
|37:29
|6-14
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|4
|15
|Towns
|35:43
|8-18
|5-5
|4-8
|3
|5
|23
|Gobert
|31:06
|6-9
|2-2
|5-11
|1
|3
|14
|Conley
|31:35
|7-11
|7-8
|0-3
|7
|6
|25
|Edwards
|38:12
|4-16
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|11
|Anderson
|31:29
|8-11
|0-0
|2-4
|6
|0
|17
|Prince
|20:34
|2-10
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|McLaughlin
|9:57
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Alexander-Walker
|3:54
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-95
|16-19
|12-39
|25
|22
|111
Percentages: FG .432, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Conley 4-6, McDaniels 3-6, Edwards 2-7, Towns 2-7, Anderson 1-2, Prince 1-7, Alexander-Walker 0-1, McLaughlin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson 3, McDaniels).
Turnovers: 16 (McDaniels 5, Edwards 3, Conley 2, McLaughlin 2, Anderson, Gobert, Prince, Towns).
Steals: 10 (Conley 3, Anderson 2, Gobert 2, Edwards, McDaniels, Prince).
Technical Fouls: None.
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|28
|35
|33
|—
|123
|Minnesota
|29
|36
|18
|28
|—
|111
A_18,978 (19,356).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.