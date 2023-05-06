GOLDEN STATE (97)
J.Green 1-5 0-0 2, Wiggins 6-11 2-2 16, D.Green 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 9-21 1-3 23, K.Thompson 5-14 2-2 15, Baldwin Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Kuminga 3-4 3-4 10, Lamb 1-2 0-0 3, Looney 1-1 1-2 3, DiVincenzo 2-8 0-0 5, Moody 1-3 2-2 5, Payton II 4-7 0-0 8, Poole 2-9 1-2 5. Totals 36-91 12-17 97.
L.A. LAKERS (127)
James 6-11 7-8 21, Vanderbilt 0-5 2-4 2, Davis 7-10 11-12 25, Reaves 2-8 5-7 10, Russell 8-13 0-0 21, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 2-3 0-0 5, T.Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Walker IV 4-6 2-2 12, Beasley 0-2 0-0 0, Christie 3-3 0-0 6, Harrison 4-5 0-0 9, Schroder 4-9 1-4 12. Totals 42-80 28-37 127.
|Golden State
|30
|18
|20
|29
|—
|97
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|36
|27
|41
|—
|127
3-Point Goals_Golden State 13-44 (Curry 4-10, K.Thompson 3-9, Wiggins 2-4, Kuminga 1-1, Lamb 1-2, Moody 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-5, D.Green 0-1, Payton II 0-1, Baldwin Jr. 0-2, J.Green 0-3, Poole 0-4), L.A. Lakers 15-31 (Russell 5-8, Schroder 3-6, James 2-4, Walker IV 2-4, Hachimura 1-1, Harrison 1-1, Reaves 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 42 (Wiggins 9), L.A. Lakers 44 (Davis 13). Assists_Golden State 26 (Poole 6), L.A. Lakers 27 (James 8). Total Fouls_Golden State 22, L.A. Lakers 21. A_18,997 (18,997)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.