FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Green11:281-50-00-0022
Wiggins27:506-112-23-94216
D.Green22:451-40-01-2452
Curry32:039-211-32-43223
K.Thompson32:335-142-21-70315
DiVincenzo22:062-80-02-5425
Poole22:062-91-20-3615
Moody20:171-32-22-4135
Looney15:541-11-21-4413
Payton II12:504-70-02-3018
Kuminga9:113-43-40-10010
Lamb5:441-20-00-0003
Baldwin Jr.5:130-20-00-0000
Totals240:0036-9112-1714-42262297

Percentages: FG .396, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 13-44, .295 (Curry 4-10, K.Thompson 3-9, Wiggins 2-4, Kuminga 1-1, Lamb 1-2, Moody 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-5, D.Green 0-1, Payton II 0-1, Baldwin Jr. 0-2, J.Green 0-3, Poole 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Curry, D.Green, DiVincenzo, K.Thompson, Payton II, Wiggins).

Turnovers: 19 (K.Thompson 6, Poole 4, Curry 3, Looney 3, DiVincenzo, J.Green, Kuminga).

Steals: 5 (Curry, D.Green, K.Thompson, Looney, Payton II).

Technical Fouls: Green, 3:32 second; Green, 00:16 second; Warriors, 00:02 second.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
James32:236-117-81-88021
Vanderbilt15:130-52-41-5012
Davis33:017-1011-120-133225
Reaves29:372-85-71-22310
Russell29:278-130-00-35321
Walker IV24:244-62-20-40312
Schroder20:124-91-40-01212
Hachimura16:292-30-01-1125
Brown Jr.8:331-20-00-2112
Harrison8:334-50-00-0429
Beasley5:440-20-00-1000
Christie5:443-30-00-2206
T.Thompson5:441-30-02-3002
Gabriel4:560-00-00-0020
Totals240:0042-8028-376-442721127

Percentages: FG .525, FT .757.

3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (Russell 5-8, Schroder 3-6, James 2-4, Walker IV 2-4, Hachimura 1-1, Harrison 1-1, Reaves 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Davis 4, James, Walker IV).

Turnovers: 12 (Russell 5, Davis 3, Hachimura, Schroder, T.Thompson, Walker IV).

Steals: 10 (Davis 3, Reaves 2, Walker IV 2, Hachimura, Russell, Schroder).

Technical Fouls: Schroder, 10:17 fourth.

Golden State3018202997
L.A. Lakers23362741127

A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:33.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you