|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Green
|11:28
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Wiggins
|27:50
|6-11
|2-2
|3-9
|4
|2
|16
|D.Green
|22:45
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|5
|2
|Curry
|32:03
|9-21
|1-3
|2-4
|3
|2
|23
|K.Thompson
|32:33
|5-14
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|3
|15
|DiVincenzo
|22:06
|2-8
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|2
|5
|Poole
|22:06
|2-9
|1-2
|0-3
|6
|1
|5
|Moody
|20:17
|1-3
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|5
|Looney
|15:54
|1-1
|1-2
|1-4
|4
|1
|3
|Payton II
|12:50
|4-7
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|8
|Kuminga
|9:11
|3-4
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|10
|Lamb
|5:44
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Baldwin Jr.
|5:13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-91
|12-17
|14-42
|26
|22
|97
Percentages: FG .396, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 13-44, .295 (Curry 4-10, K.Thompson 3-9, Wiggins 2-4, Kuminga 1-1, Lamb 1-2, Moody 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-5, D.Green 0-1, Payton II 0-1, Baldwin Jr. 0-2, J.Green 0-3, Poole 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Curry, D.Green, DiVincenzo, K.Thompson, Payton II, Wiggins).
Turnovers: 19 (K.Thompson 6, Poole 4, Curry 3, Looney 3, DiVincenzo, J.Green, Kuminga).
Steals: 5 (Curry, D.Green, K.Thompson, Looney, Payton II).
Technical Fouls: Green, 3:32 second; Green, 00:16 second; Warriors, 00:02 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|32:23
|6-11
|7-8
|1-8
|8
|0
|21
|Vanderbilt
|15:13
|0-5
|2-4
|1-5
|0
|1
|2
|Davis
|33:01
|7-10
|11-12
|0-13
|3
|2
|25
|Reaves
|29:37
|2-8
|5-7
|1-2
|2
|3
|10
|Russell
|29:27
|8-13
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|21
|Walker IV
|24:24
|4-6
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|12
|Schroder
|20:12
|4-9
|1-4
|0-0
|1
|2
|12
|Hachimura
|16:29
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|5
|Brown Jr.
|8:33
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Harrison
|8:33
|4-5
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|2
|9
|Beasley
|5:44
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Christie
|5:44
|3-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|T.Thompson
|5:44
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Gabriel
|4:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-80
|28-37
|6-44
|27
|21
|127
Percentages: FG .525, FT .757.
3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (Russell 5-8, Schroder 3-6, James 2-4, Walker IV 2-4, Hachimura 1-1, Harrison 1-1, Reaves 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Davis 4, James, Walker IV).
Turnovers: 12 (Russell 5, Davis 3, Hachimura, Schroder, T.Thompson, Walker IV).
Steals: 10 (Davis 3, Reaves 2, Walker IV 2, Hachimura, Russell, Schroder).
Technical Fouls: Schroder, 10:17 fourth.
|Golden State
|30
|18
|20
|29
|—
|97
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|36
|27
|41
|—
|127
A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:33.
