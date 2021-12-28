L.A. LAKERS (132)
Johnson 3-8 3-3 9, Monk 7-14 8-8 25, James 11-19 7-9 32, Bradley 6-13 0-0 14, Westbrook 10-17 2-6 24, Anthony 9-15 2-2 24, Collison 1-2 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 48-92 22-29 132.
HOUSTON (123)
Gordon 5-6 1-1 13, Nwaba 2-7 3-3 7, Wood 8-12 3-6 22, Green 8-16 4-5 24, Porter Jr. 8-17 1-2 22, Sengun 5-8 0-1 10, Brooks 3-9 3-3 11, Christopher 5-8 4-4 14. Totals 44-83 19-25 123.
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|33
|30
|35
|—
|132
|Houston
|35
|24
|33
|31
|—
|123
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 14-34 (Anthony 4-8, James 3-5, Monk 3-7, Westbrook 2-2, Bradley 2-5, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Johnson 0-4), Houston 16-35 (Porter Jr. 5-9, Green 4-9, Wood 3-4, Gordon 2-2, Brooks 2-8, Christopher 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 48 (Westbrook 12), Houston 30 (Nwaba 7). Assists_L.A. Lakers 27 (James 11), Houston 24 (Porter Jr. 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 23, Houston 20. A_18,104 (18,500)