|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|32:00
|8-17
|5-5
|5-8
|0
|4
|21
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|23:28
|0-5
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|Capela
|22:51
|4-9
|1-5
|3-11
|0
|3
|9
|Bogdanovic
|27:16
|5-12
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|15
|Young
|35:55
|8-21
|8-10
|0-9
|14
|1
|25
|Huerter
|28:44
|6-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|16
|Gallinari
|18:28
|4-6
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|13
|Okongwu
|18:17
|5-5
|2-3
|1-7
|0
|4
|12
|Wright
|14:41
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|0
|2
|Reddish
|13:12
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Cooper
|2:34
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Mays
|2:34
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|43-95
|19-27
|12-53
|29
|18
|118
Percentages: FG .453, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Huerter 4-6, Bogdanovic 4-9, Gallinari 3-5, Cooper 1-1, Young 1-7, Reddish 0-1, Wright 0-2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 15 (Young 9, Bogdanovic 2, Cooper, Huerter, Okongwu, Reddish).
Steals: 3 (Bogdanovic, Capela, Huerter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|S.Johnson
|19:33
|1-2
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|3
|3
|Monk
|34:39
|11-20
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|4
|29
|James
|36:30
|13-24
|5-5
|1-8
|9
|4
|32
|Bradley
|23:56
|8-11
|1-1
|1-6
|0
|5
|21
|Westbrook
|31:07
|4-14
|1-3
|1-11
|13
|6
|9
|Horton-Tucker
|30:39
|7-13
|6-6
|0-1
|5
|1
|21
|Anthony
|27:31
|5-10
|3-3
|1-7
|2
|0
|17
|Reaves
|18:20
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|2
|Ariza
|12:16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Howard
|3:42
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Bazemore
|1:47
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|50-101
|17-19
|8-47
|37
|26
|134
Percentages: FG .495, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Monk 7-12, Anthony 4-7, Bradley 4-7, Horton-Tucker 1-4, James 1-6, S.Johnson 0-1, Ariza 0-2, Reaves 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (James 3, S.Johnson).
Turnovers: 8 (James 4, Westbrook 3, S.Johnson).
Steals: 14 (James 4, Anthony 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Monk 2, Reaves 2, S.Johnson 2).
Technical Fouls: Lakers, 4:18 second.
|Atlanta
|28
|33
|26
|31
|—
|118
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|30
|37
|33
|—
|134
A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:20.