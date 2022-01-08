FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins32:008-175-55-80421
Luwawu-Cabarrot23:280-50-01-3310
Capela22:514-91-53-11039
Bogdanovic27:165-121-21-42115
Young35:558-218-100-914125
Huerter28:446-100-00-22216
Gallinari18:284-62-21-52113
Okongwu18:175-52-31-70412
Wright14:411-40-00-0502
Reddish13:120-40-00-2110
Cooper2:341-10-00-2003
Mays2:341-10-00-0002
Totals240:0043-9519-2712-532918118

Percentages: FG .453, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Huerter 4-6, Bogdanovic 4-9, Gallinari 3-5, Cooper 1-1, Young 1-7, Reddish 0-1, Wright 0-2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 15 (Young 9, Bogdanovic 2, Cooper, Huerter, Okongwu, Reddish).

Steals: 3 (Bogdanovic, Capela, Huerter).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
S.Johnson19:331-21-11-2233
Monk34:3911-200-01-43429
James36:3013-245-51-89432
Bradley23:568-111-11-60521
Westbrook31:074-141-31-111369
Horton-Tucker30:397-136-60-15121
Anthony27:315-103-31-72017
Reaves18:201-30-01-1222
Ariza12:160-20-00-2100
Howard3:420-00-00-3010
Bazemore1:470-20-01-2000
Totals240:0050-10117-198-473726134

Percentages: FG .495, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Monk 7-12, Anthony 4-7, Bradley 4-7, Horton-Tucker 1-4, James 1-6, S.Johnson 0-1, Ariza 0-2, Reaves 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (James 3, S.Johnson).

Turnovers: 8 (James 4, Westbrook 3, S.Johnson).

Steals: 14 (James 4, Anthony 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Monk 2, Reaves 2, S.Johnson 2).

Technical Fouls: Lakers, 4:18 second.

Atlanta28332631118
L.A. Lakers34303733134

A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:20.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

