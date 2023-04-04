|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|38:28
|14-27
|6-6
|0-5
|6
|2
|37
|Vanderbilt
|18:23
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|6
|Davis
|42:05
|7-16
|7-12
|4-14
|6
|3
|21
|Reaves
|41:28
|8-13
|8-8
|0-3
|6
|1
|28
|Schroder
|41:53
|7-18
|3-4
|3-3
|4
|5
|18
|Brown Jr.
|25:31
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|3
|Hachimura
|25:15
|7-11
|2-3
|1-6
|1
|2
|17
|Beasley
|21:45
|1-3
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|3
|Gabriel
|10:10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|265:00
|48-97
|27-35
|12-45
|27
|21
|135
Percentages: FG .495, FT .771.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Reaves 4-7, James 3-10, Vanderbilt 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Schroder 1-5, Beasley 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Davis 2, Beasley, Gabriel, James, Schroder, Vanderbilt).
Turnovers: 11 (James 5, Reaves 2, Schroder 2, Davis, Hachimura).
Steals: 6 (Davis 2, Brown Jr., James, Schroder, Vanderbilt).
Technical Fouls: Vanderbilt, 5:43 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Olynyk
|35:03
|7-10
|5-6
|2-7
|7
|5
|23
|Samanic
|22:17
|5-6
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|12
|Azubuike
|20:54
|1-1
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|4
|2
|Agbaji
|38:09
|7-15
|4-4
|1-4
|3
|0
|22
|Horton-Tucker
|37:17
|7-21
|9-13
|2-4
|7
|2
|23
|Jones
|32:06
|5-5
|3-4
|1-8
|1
|3
|16
|Dunn
|26:35
|4-8
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|5
|10
|Fontecchio
|21:34
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Sexton
|15:43
|7-14
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|15
|Toscano-Anderson
|15:22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|4
|4
|Totals
|265:00
|47-90
|24-31
|6-41
|29
|28
|133
Percentages: FG .522, FT .774.
3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Olynyk 4-4, Agbaji 4-8, Jones 3-3, Samanic 2-3, Fontecchio 2-4, Dunn 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-4, Sexton 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Agbaji 2, Azubuike, Horton-Tucker).
Turnovers: 12 (Olynyk 3, Horton-Tucker 2, Toscano-Anderson 2, Agbaji, Dunn, Fontecchio, Jones, Sexton).
Steals: 4 (Horton-Tucker 2, Dunn, Samanic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|34
|29
|27
|11
|—
|135
|Utah
|33
|24
|36
|31
|9
|—
|133
A_18,206 (18,206).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.