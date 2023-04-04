FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
James38:2814-276-60-56237
Vanderbilt18:232-40-01-2146
Davis42:057-167-124-146321
Reaves41:288-138-80-36128
Schroder41:537-183-43-34518
Brown Jr.25:311-40-00-4203
Hachimura25:157-112-31-61217
Beasley21:451-31-22-3123
Gabriel10:101-10-01-5022
Totals265:0048-9727-3512-452721135

Percentages: FG .495, FT .771.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Reaves 4-7, James 3-10, Vanderbilt 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Schroder 1-5, Beasley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Davis 2, Beasley, Gabriel, James, Schroder, Vanderbilt).

Turnovers: 11 (James 5, Reaves 2, Schroder 2, Davis, Hachimura).

Steals: 6 (Davis 2, Brown Jr., James, Schroder, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: Vanderbilt, 5:43 third.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Olynyk35:037-105-62-77523
Samanic22:175-60-00-42112
Azubuike20:541-10-00-5042
Agbaji38:097-154-41-43022
Horton-Tucker37:177-219-132-47223
Jones32:065-53-41-81316
Dunn26:354-82-20-44510
Fontecchio21:342-50-00-0016
Sexton15:437-141-20-13315
Toscano-Anderson15:222-50-00-4244
Totals265:0047-9024-316-412928133

Percentages: FG .522, FT .774.

3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Olynyk 4-4, Agbaji 4-8, Jones 3-3, Samanic 2-3, Fontecchio 2-4, Dunn 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-4, Sexton 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Agbaji 2, Azubuike, Horton-Tucker).

Turnovers: 12 (Olynyk 3, Horton-Tucker 2, Toscano-Anderson 2, Agbaji, Dunn, Fontecchio, Jones, Sexton).

Steals: 4 (Horton-Tucker 2, Dunn, Samanic).

Technical Fouls: None.

L.A. Lakers3434292711135
Utah332436319133

A_18,206 (18,206).

