PORTLAND (106)
Little 1-7 0-0 2, Snell 2-4 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Lillard 5-15 7-9 18, Powell 4-15 4-6 12, Brown III 0-3 0-0 0, McGriff 3-6 0-0 7, Perry 2-6 2-2 7, Elleby 2-6 5-5 9, Cumberland 0-1 0-0 0, McLemore 9-22 4-4 28, Smith Jr. 2-8 0-1 4. Totals 36-102 22-27 106.
L.A. LAKERS (139)
Johnson 3-4 2-2 10, Monk 6-11 4-4 18, James 16-26 6-9 43, Bradley 2-4 0-0 5, Westbrook 5-10 5-6 15, Anthony 6-11 0-0 16, Ariza 1-3 0-0 3, Bazemore 1-3 0-0 3, Ellington 2-2 0-0 6, Horton-Tucker 2-4 6-6 10, Reaves 3-7 3-3 10. Totals 47-85 26-30 139.
|Portland
|28
|26
|23
|29
|—
|106
|L.A. Lakers
|43
|26
|32
|38
|—
|139
3-Point Goals_Portland 12-42 (McLemore 6-14, Snell 2-3, McGriff 1-3, Lillard 1-8, Smith Jr. 0-2, Little 0-3, Powell 0-5), L.A. Lakers 19-41 (James 5-10, Anthony 4-7, Ellington 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Monk 2-5, Ariza 1-3, Bazemore 1-3, Reaves 1-4, Westbrook 0-3). Fouled Out_Portland None, L.A. Lakers 1 (Johnson). Rebounds_Portland 54 (Nance Jr. 9), L.A. Lakers 47 (James 14). Assists_Portland 19 (Lillard 7), L.A. Lakers 27 (Westbrook 12). Total Fouls_Portland 22, L.A. Lakers 21. A_18,997 (18,997)