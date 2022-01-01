|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Little
|13:46
|1-7
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|3
|2
|Snell
|14:22
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|6
|Nance Jr.
|25:46
|6-9
|0-0
|4-9
|0
|1
|13
|Lillard
|32:06
|5-15
|7-9
|0-4
|7
|2
|18
|Powell
|31:34
|4-15
|4-6
|1-3
|3
|4
|12
|McLemore
|29:52
|9-22
|4-4
|2-4
|0
|3
|28
|Perry
|26:25
|2-6
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|7
|Smith Jr.
|24:05
|2-8
|0-1
|3-7
|6
|0
|4
|Elleby
|17:45
|2-6
|5-5
|4-6
|1
|2
|9
|McGriff
|13:38
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|7
|Brown III
|6:35
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Cumberland
|4:06
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-102
|22-27
|21-54
|19
|22
|106
Percentages: FG .353, FT .815.
3-Point Goals: 12-42, .286 (McLemore 6-14, Snell 2-3, Nance Jr. 1-1, Perry 1-1, McGriff 1-3, Lillard 1-8, Cumberland 0-1, Elleby 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Little 0-3, Powell 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Powell, Smith Jr.).
Turnovers: 9 (Lillard 3, Smith Jr. 3, Brown III, Perry, Powell).
Steals: 4 (Powell 2, Perry, Smith Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|23:04
|3-4
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|6
|10
|Monk
|29:31
|6-11
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|18
|James
|29:18
|16-26
|6-9
|2-14
|4
|1
|43
|Bradley
|25:09
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Westbrook
|30:27
|5-10
|5-6
|0-13
|12
|2
|15
|Reaves
|26:38
|3-7
|3-3
|1-1
|1
|2
|10
|Horton-Tucker
|22:16
|2-4
|6-6
|1-3
|3
|1
|10
|Ariza
|22:03
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|3
|Anthony
|20:34
|6-11
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|16
|Bazemore
|5:30
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Ellington
|5:30
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|47-85
|26-30
|5-47
|27
|21
|139
Percentages: FG .553, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 19-41, .463 (James 5-10, Anthony 4-7, Ellington 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Monk 2-5, Bradley 1-1, Ariza 1-3, Bazemore 1-3, Reaves 1-4, Westbrook 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Anthony 3, James 2, Bazemore, Bradley, Horton-Tucker, Monk).
Turnovers: 7 (Westbrook 4, Horton-Tucker 2, Monk).
Steals: 6 (James 2, Westbrook 2, Bradley, Reaves).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Portland
|28
|26
|23
|29
|—
|106
|L.A. Lakers
|43
|26
|32
|38
|—
|139
A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:11.