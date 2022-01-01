FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Little13:461-70-00-6032
Snell14:222-40-02-3026
Nance Jr.25:466-90-04-90113
Lillard32:065-157-90-47218
Powell31:344-154-61-33412
McLemore29:529-224-42-40328
Perry26:252-62-22-4127
Smith Jr.24:052-80-13-7604
Elleby17:452-65-54-6129
McGriff13:383-60-02-5137
Brown III6:350-30-01-3000
Cumberland4:060-10-00-0000
Totals240:0036-10222-2721-541922106

Percentages: FG .353, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 12-42, .286 (McLemore 6-14, Snell 2-3, Nance Jr. 1-1, Perry 1-1, McGriff 1-3, Lillard 1-8, Cumberland 0-1, Elleby 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Little 0-3, Powell 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Powell, Smith Jr.).

Turnovers: 9 (Lillard 3, Smith Jr. 3, Brown III, Perry, Powell).

Steals: 4 (Powell 2, Perry, Smith Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson23:043-42-20-32610
Monk29:316-114-41-41218
James29:1816-266-92-144143
Bradley25:092-40-00-1125
Westbrook30:275-105-60-1312215
Reaves26:383-73-31-11210
Horton-Tucker22:162-46-61-33110
Ariza22:031-30-00-4213
Anthony20:346-110-00-20316
Bazemore5:301-30-00-1013
Ellington5:302-20-00-1106
Totals240:0047-8526-305-472721139

Percentages: FG .553, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 19-41, .463 (James 5-10, Anthony 4-7, Ellington 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Monk 2-5, Bradley 1-1, Ariza 1-3, Bazemore 1-3, Reaves 1-4, Westbrook 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Anthony 3, James 2, Bazemore, Bradley, Horton-Tucker, Monk).

Turnovers: 7 (Westbrook 4, Horton-Tucker 2, Monk).

Steals: 6 (James 2, Westbrook 2, Bradley, Reaves).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland28262329106
L.A. Lakers43263238139

A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:11.

