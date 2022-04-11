L.A. LAKERS (146)
Johnson 5-9 4-4 15, Reaves 7-17 14-14 31, Gabriel 6-13 2-5 14, Horton-Tucker 3-8 4-5 10, Monk 14-25 6-6 41, Augustin 0-4 2-2 2, Ellington 6-10 2-2 18, Jones 1-3 7-8 9, McClung 2-5 1-1 6. Totals 44-94 42-47 146.
DENVER (141)
Je.Green 7-8 2-2 16, Rivers 3-7 0-0 7, Cousins 5-7 5-6 17, Forbes 6-14 7-7 24, Hyland 6-15 3-3 17, Cancar 1-2 0-2 2, Ja.Green 5-7 1-2 11, Nnaji 1-9 3-3 5, Campazzo 1-4 0-0 3, M.Howard 8-17 7-8 25, Reed 6-10 0-3 14. Totals 49-100 28-36 141.
|L.A. Lakers
|36
|33
|26
|40
|11
|—
|146
|Denver
|33
|36
|39
|27
|6
|—
|141
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 16-43 (Monk 7-14, Ellington 4-8, Reaves 3-5, McClung 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Gabriel 0-1, Jones 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-3, Augustin 0-4), Denver 15-47 (Forbes 5-11, Cousins 2-3, Reed 2-3, M.Howard 2-8, Hyland 2-9, Campazzo 1-3, Rivers 1-4, Ja.Green 0-1, Je.Green 0-1, Nnaji 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 50 (Reaves 16), Denver 45 (Cousins, Ja.Green 9). Assists_L.A. Lakers 26 (Reaves 10), Denver 33 (Hyland 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, Denver 34. A_19,520 (19,520)
