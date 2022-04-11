|FG
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|46:29
|5-9
|4-4
|0-8
|3
|4
|15
|Reaves
|41:34
|7-17
|14-14
|6-16
|10
|0
|31
|Gabriel
|38:08
|6-13
|2-5
|5-10
|3
|4
|14
|Horton-Tucker
|13:13
|3-8
|4-5
|1-1
|3
|1
|10
|Monk
|35:10
|14-25
|6-6
|1-4
|1
|2
|41
|Ellington
|29:57
|6-10
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|18
|Jones
|23:36
|1-3
|7-8
|0-5
|3
|4
|9
|McClung
|21:50
|2-5
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|5
|6
|Augustin
|15:03
|0-4
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|265:00
|44-94
|42-47
|13-50
|26
|24
|146
Percentages: FG .468, FT .894.
3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Monk 7-14, Ellington 4-8, Reaves 3-5, McClung 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Gabriel 0-1, Jones 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-3, Augustin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Gabriel 2, Ellington, Horton-Tucker, McClung, Reaves).
Turnovers: 13 (Monk 3, Reaves 3, Augustin 2, Johnson 2, McClung 2, Horton-Tucker).
Steals: 4 (Reaves 2, Jones, McClung).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Je.Green
|23:33
|7-8
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|16
|Rivers
|22:34
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|7
|Cousins
|23:31
|5-7
|5-6
|4-9
|5
|5
|17
|Forbes
|36:21
|6-14
|7-7
|0-1
|1
|2
|24
|Hyland
|24:03
|6-15
|3-3
|0-4
|6
|3
|17
|Reed
|29:27
|6-10
|0-3
|0-3
|4
|2
|14
|Nnaji
|26:19
|1-9
|3-3
|1-2
|2
|3
|5
|M.Howard
|24:07
|8-17
|7-8
|2-3
|1
|5
|25
|Cancar
|23:51
|1-2
|0-2
|2-8
|4
|5
|2
|Ja.Green
|22:35
|5-7
|1-2
|2-9
|3
|3
|11
|Campazzo
|8:39
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|1
|3
|Totals
|265:00
|49-100
|28-36
|11-45
|33
|34
|141
Percentages: FG .490, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 15-47, .319 (Forbes 5-11, Cousins 2-3, Reed 2-3, M.Howard 2-8, Hyland 2-9, Campazzo 1-3, Rivers 1-4, Ja.Green 0-1, Je.Green 0-1, Nnaji 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Hyland 3, Cousins 2, Ja.Green, Je.Green).
Turnovers: 14 (Cousins 3, Reed 3, Hyland 2, Campazzo, Cancar, Forbes, Ja.Green, Je.Green, Nnaji).
Steals: 10 (Ja.Green 3, Campazzo 2, Cousins, Forbes, M.Howard, Reed, Rivers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|L.A. Lakers
|36
|33
|26
|40
|11
|—
|146
|Denver
|33
|36
|39
|27
|6
|—
|141
A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:49.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.