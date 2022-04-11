FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson46:295-94-40-83415
Reaves41:347-1714-146-1610031
Gabriel38:086-132-55-103414
Horton-Tucker13:133-84-51-13110
Monk35:1014-256-61-41241
Ellington29:576-102-20-20218
Jones23:361-37-80-5349
McClung21:502-51-10-3156
Augustin15:030-42-20-1222
Totals265:0044-9442-4713-502624146

Percentages: FG .468, FT .894.

3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Monk 7-14, Ellington 4-8, Reaves 3-5, McClung 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Gabriel 0-1, Jones 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-3, Augustin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Gabriel 2, Ellington, Horton-Tucker, McClung, Reaves).

Turnovers: 13 (Monk 3, Reaves 3, Augustin 2, Johnson 2, McClung 2, Horton-Tucker).

Steals: 4 (Reaves 2, Jones, McClung).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Je.Green23:337-82-20-22316
Rivers22:343-70-00-4127
Cousins23:315-75-64-95517
Forbes36:216-147-70-11224
Hyland24:036-153-30-46317
Reed29:276-100-30-34214
Nnaji26:191-93-31-2235
M.Howard24:078-177-82-31525
Cancar23:511-20-22-8452
Ja.Green22:355-71-22-93311
Campazzo8:391-40-00-0413
Totals265:0049-10028-3611-453334141

Percentages: FG .490, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 15-47, .319 (Forbes 5-11, Cousins 2-3, Reed 2-3, M.Howard 2-8, Hyland 2-9, Campazzo 1-3, Rivers 1-4, Ja.Green 0-1, Je.Green 0-1, Nnaji 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Hyland 3, Cousins 2, Ja.Green, Je.Green).

Turnovers: 14 (Cousins 3, Reed 3, Hyland 2, Campazzo, Cancar, Forbes, Ja.Green, Je.Green, Nnaji).

Steals: 10 (Ja.Green 3, Campazzo 2, Cousins, Forbes, M.Howard, Reed, Rivers).

Technical Fouls: None.

L.A. Lakers3633264011146
Denver333639276141

A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:49.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you