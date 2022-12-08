|Las Vegas
|10
|3
|0
|3
|—
|16
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|0
|14
|—
|17
First Quarter
Las_Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 9:13.
Las_FG Carlson 52, 2:22.
LAR_FG Gay 55, :06.
Second Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 31, 9:40.
Fourth Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 36, 12:20.
LAR_Akers 1 run (Gay kick), 3:19.
LAR_Jefferson 23 pass from Mayfield (Gay kick), :09.
A_74,738.
|Las
|LAR
|First downs
|17
|20
|Total Net Yards
|302
|282
|Rushes-yards
|38-165
|22-71
|Passing
|137
|211
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-15
|4-73
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-20-2
|22-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-19
|Punts
|3-49.333
|3-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-94
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|30:21
|29:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 27-99, Hollins 3-40, Carr 4-11, White 3-9, D.Turner 1-6. L.A. Rams, Akers 12-42, K.Williams 3-19, Mayfield 4-10, M.Brown 1-5, Atwell 2-(minus 5).
PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 11-20-2-137. L.A. Rams, Mayfield 22-35-0-230.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Adams 3-71, Hollins 2-22, Abdullah 2-17, Jacobs 2-15, K.Cole 1-11, Johnson 1-1. L.A. Rams, Skowronek 7-89, Atwell 5-50, Jefferson 2-44, M.Brown 2-12, Higbee 2-11, K.Williams 1-10, Hopkins 1-8, Trammell 1-5, Akers 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.