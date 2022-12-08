Las Vegas1030316
L.A. Rams3001417

First Quarter

Las_Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 9:13.

Las_FG Carlson 52, 2:22.

LAR_FG Gay 55, :06.

Second Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 31, 9:40.

Fourth Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 36, 12:20.

LAR_Akers 1 run (Gay kick), 3:19.

LAR_Jefferson 23 pass from Mayfield (Gay kick), :09.

A_74,738.

LasLAR
First downs1720
Total Net Yards302282
Rushes-yards38-16522-71
Passing137211
Punt Returns0-01-0
Kickoff Returns1-154-73
Interceptions Ret.0-02-0
Comp-Att-Int11-20-222-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-04-19
Punts3-49.3333-52.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards7-947-60
Time of Possession30:2129:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 27-99, Hollins 3-40, Carr 4-11, White 3-9, D.Turner 1-6. L.A. Rams, Akers 12-42, K.Williams 3-19, Mayfield 4-10, M.Brown 1-5, Atwell 2-(minus 5).

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 11-20-2-137. L.A. Rams, Mayfield 22-35-0-230.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Adams 3-71, Hollins 2-22, Abdullah 2-17, Jacobs 2-15, K.Cole 1-11, Johnson 1-1. L.A. Rams, Skowronek 7-89, Atwell 5-50, Jefferson 2-44, M.Brown 2-12, Higbee 2-11, K.Williams 1-10, Hopkins 1-8, Trammell 1-5, Akers 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 61.

