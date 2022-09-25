|L.A. Rams
|10
|3
|7
|0
|—
|20
|Arizona
|0
|6
|3
|3
|—
|12
First Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 22, 9:45.
LAR_Kupp 20 run (Gay kick), 4:00.
Second Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 40, 13:23.
Ari_FG Prater 23, 1:51.
Ari_FG Prater 43, :02.
Third Quarter
Ari_FG Prater 49, 5:10.
LAR_Akers 14 run (Gay kick), 1:00.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_FG Prater 31, 1:07.
A_63,243.
|LAR
|Ari
|First downs
|15
|23
|Total Net Yards
|339
|365
|Rushes-yards
|20-100
|21-70
|Passing
|239
|295
|Punt Returns
|4-44
|3-12
|Kickoff Returns
|1-31
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-25-0
|37-58-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|2-19
|Punts
|3-45.0
|4-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-35
|6-50
|Time of Possession
|26:04
|33:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 12-61, Kupp 1-20, Henderson 4-17, Stafford 3-2. Arizona, Conner 13-39, Benjamin 5-16, Murray 2-8, D.Williams 1-7.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 18-25-0-249. Arizona, Murray 37-58-0-314.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Skowronek 4-66, Higbee 4-61, Kupp 4-44, Powell 3-27, Al.Robinson 2-23, Blanton 1-28. Arizona, M.Brown 14-140, Dortch 9-80, Ertz 6-45, Conner 3-18, Baccellia 2-13, Benjamin 2-7, Isabella 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.