L.A. Rams1037020
Arizona063312

First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 22, 9:45.

LAR_Kupp 20 run (Gay kick), 4:00.

Second Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 40, 13:23.

Ari_FG Prater 23, 1:51.

Ari_FG Prater 43, :02.

Third Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 49, 5:10.

LAR_Akers 14 run (Gay kick), 1:00.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 31, 1:07.

A_63,243.

LARAri
First downs1523
Total Net Yards339365
Rushes-yards20-10021-70
Passing239295
Punt Returns4-443-12
Kickoff Returns1-310-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int18-25-037-58-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-102-19
Punts3-45.04-40.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards6-356-50
Time of Possession26:0433:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 12-61, Kupp 1-20, Henderson 4-17, Stafford 3-2. Arizona, Conner 13-39, Benjamin 5-16, Murray 2-8, D.Williams 1-7.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 18-25-0-249. Arizona, Murray 37-58-0-314.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Skowronek 4-66, Higbee 4-61, Kupp 4-44, Powell 3-27, Al.Robinson 2-23, Blanton 1-28. Arizona, M.Brown 14-140, Dortch 9-80, Ertz 6-45, Conner 3-18, Baccellia 2-13, Benjamin 2-7, Isabella 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

