|L.A. Rams
|7
|0
|10
|13
|—
|30
|Seattle
|3
|10
|0
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 36, 9:52. Drive: 13 plays, 57 yards, 5:08. Key Plays: G.Smith 5 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-1; G.Smith 28 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-2. Seattle 3, L.A. Rams 0.
LAR_K.Williams 1 run (Maher kick), :39. Drive: 17 plays, 75 yards, 9:13. Key Plays: Stafford 7 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-4; Akers 12 run; K.Williams 9 run on 3rd-and-4; Stafford 10 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-10; Stafford 10 pass to Nacua; Stafford 12 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-4; Stafford 16 pass to Nacua. L.A. Rams 7, Seattle 3.
Second Quarter
Sea_Metcalf 10 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:16. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:23. Key Plays: G.Smith 10 pass to Dissly; Walker 13 run; G.Smith 10 pass to Smith-Njigba. Seattle 10, L.A. Rams 7.
Sea_FG Myers 42, 4:18. Drive: 6 plays, 28 yards, 2:46. Key Play: Walker 15 run. Seattle 13, L.A. Rams 7.
Third Quarter
LAR_K.Williams 7 run (Maher kick), 8:56. Drive: 11 plays, 76 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: Stafford 5 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-4; Stafford 11 pass to Nacua; Stafford 44 pass to Atwell on 3rd-and-8. L.A. Rams 14, Seattle 13.
LAR_FG Maher 38, 2:39. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Stafford 14 pass to Atwell; Stafford 10 pass to Nacua; Stafford 30 pass to Higbee. L.A. Rams 17, Seattle 13.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_Akers 1 run (Maher kick), 9:45. Drive: 14 plays, 79 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: Stafford 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Stafford 15 pass to Atwell; Stafford 21 pass to Atwell; Stafford 14 pass to Atwell. L.A. Rams 24, Seattle 13.
LAR_FG Maher 54, 4:57. Drive: 9 plays, 40 yards, 4:12. Key Play: Stafford 21 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-8. L.A. Rams 27, Seattle 13.
LAR_FG Maher 45, :11. Drive: 9 plays, 32 yards, 3:05. Key Plays: Akers 6 run on 3rd-and-3; Akers 1 run on 3rd-and-7. L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 13.
A_68,683.
|LAR
|Sea
|FIRST DOWNS
|27
|13
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|17
|7
|Penalty
|2
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|11-17
|2-9
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|426
|180
|Total Plays
|78
|46
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|3.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|92
|85
|Rushes
|40
|18
|Avg per rush
|2.3
|4.722
|NET YARDS PASSING
|334
|95
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|2-17
|Gross-Yds passing
|334
|112
|Completed-Att.
|24-38
|16-26
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.789
|3.393
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-5-5
|4-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-45.0
|4-59.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|1-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|15
|68
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|1-18
|Kickoff Returns
|1-8
|2-50
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-53
|7-55
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|39:23
|20:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, K.Williams 15-52, Akers 22-29, Stafford 3-11. Seattle, Walker 12-64, Charbonnet 3-11, G.Smith 1-6, Dallas 2-4.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 24-38-0-334. Seattle, G.Smith 16-26-0-112.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Nacua 10-119, Atwell 6-119, Jefferson 4-24, Higbee 3-49, Hopkins 1-21. Seattle, Walker 4-3, Metcalf 3-47, Smith-Njigba 3-13, Dissly 2-17, Lockett 2-10, Dallas 1-14, Parkinson 1-8.
PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Rams, K.Williams 1-7. Seattle, Dallas 1-18.
KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Rams, K.Williams 1-8. Seattle, Dallas 1-34, Parkinson 1-16.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Rams, Jones 4-5-0, Fuller 3-5-0, Rozeboom 3-3-0, Young 3-1-.5, Kendrick 3-0-0, Donald 2-2-.5, Witherspoon 2-0-0, Hoecht 1-2-.5, J.Williams 1-1-0, Yeast 1-1-0, Durant 1-0-0, Lake 1-0-0, Turner 0-2-.5, B.Brown 0-1-0, E.Brown 0-1-0. Seattle, Wagner 9-10-0, Bryant 7-2-0, Love 7-2-0, T.Brown 5-1-0, Brooks 4-8-0, Mafe 4-1-0, Morris 2-1-0, Nwosu 2-1-0, Ja.Reed 2-1-0, Woolen 1-1-0, Burns 1-0-0, Bush 1-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0, Diggs 0-3-0, Jones 0-2-0, Hall 0-1-0, Jackson 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Rams, None. Seattle, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Maher 57, Maher 56. Seattle, Myers 39.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Jay Bilbo, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.
