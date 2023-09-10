L.A. Rams70101330
Seattle3100013

First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 36, 9:52.

LAR_K.Williams 1 run (Maher kick), :39.

Second Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 10 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:16.

Sea_FG Myers 42, 4:18.

Third Quarter

LAR_K.Williams 7 run (Maher kick), 8:56.

LAR_FG Maher 38, 2:39.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Akers 1 run (Maher kick), 9:45.

LAR_FG Maher 54, 4:57.

LAR_FG Maher 45, :11.

A_68,683.

LARSea
First downs2713
Total Net Yards426180
Rushes-yards40-9218-85
Passing33495
Punt Returns1-71-18
Kickoff Returns1-82-50
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int24-38-016-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-17
Punts1-45.04-59.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards7-537-55
Time of Possession39:2320:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, K.Williams 15-52, Akers 22-29, Stafford 3-11. Seattle, Walker 12-64, Charbonnet 3-11, G.Smith 1-6, Dallas 2-4.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 24-38-0-334. Seattle, G.Smith 16-26-0-112.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Nacua 10-119, Atwell 6-119, Jefferson 4-24, Higbee 3-49, Hopkins 1-21. Seattle, Walker 4-3, Metcalf 3-47, Smith-Njigba 3-13, Dissly 2-17, Lockett 2-10, Dallas 1-14, Parkinson 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Maher 57, Maher 56. Seattle, Myers 39.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

