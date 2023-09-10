|L.A. Rams
|7
|0
|10
|13
|—
|30
|Seattle
|3
|10
|0
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 36, 9:52.
LAR_K.Williams 1 run (Maher kick), :39.
Second Quarter
Sea_Metcalf 10 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:16.
Sea_FG Myers 42, 4:18.
Third Quarter
LAR_K.Williams 7 run (Maher kick), 8:56.
LAR_FG Maher 38, 2:39.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_Akers 1 run (Maher kick), 9:45.
LAR_FG Maher 54, 4:57.
LAR_FG Maher 45, :11.
A_68,683.
|LAR
|Sea
|First downs
|27
|13
|Total Net Yards
|426
|180
|Rushes-yards
|40-92
|18-85
|Passing
|334
|95
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|1-18
|Kickoff Returns
|1-8
|2-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-38-0
|16-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-17
|Punts
|1-45.0
|4-59.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-53
|7-55
|Time of Possession
|39:23
|20:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, K.Williams 15-52, Akers 22-29, Stafford 3-11. Seattle, Walker 12-64, Charbonnet 3-11, G.Smith 1-6, Dallas 2-4.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 24-38-0-334. Seattle, G.Smith 16-26-0-112.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Nacua 10-119, Atwell 6-119, Jefferson 4-24, Higbee 3-49, Hopkins 1-21. Seattle, Walker 4-3, Metcalf 3-47, Smith-Njigba 3-13, Dissly 2-17, Lockett 2-10, Dallas 1-14, Parkinson 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Maher 57, Maher 56. Seattle, Myers 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.