Chicago077014
L.A. Rams10314734

First Quarter

LAR_Jefferson 67 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:50. Drive: 3 plays, 80 yards, 1:18. Key Play: Long 0 interception return to L.A. Rams 20. L.A. Rams 6, Chicago 0.

LAR_FG Gay 53, 4:44. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 2:38. Key Play: Stafford 18 pass to D.Jackson. L.A. Rams 10, Chicago 0.

Second Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 22, 11:42. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:35. Key Plays: Stafford 17 pass to Higbee; Stafford 13 pass to Jefferson on 4th-and-1; Stafford 17 pass to Henderson. L.A. Rams 13, Chicago 0.

Chi_Montgomery 3 run (Santos kick), :40. Drive: 9 plays, 55 yards, 4:08. Key Plays: Dalton 10 pass to Kmet; Montgomery 10 run. L.A. Rams 13, Chicago 6.

Third Quarter

LAR_Kupp 56 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:08. Key Play: Stafford 19 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Rams 20, Chicago 7.

Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:21. Drive: 17 plays, 81 yards, 9:38. Key Plays: Herbert kick return to Chicago 19; Dalton 7 pass to Al.Robinson on 3rd-and-3; Dalton 10 pass to Montgomery; Dalton 3 pass to Kmet on 3rd-and-2; Dalton 10 pass to Goodwin; Dalton 11 pass to J.Graham on 3rd-and-8. L.A. Rams 20, Chicago 13.

LAR_Henderson 1 run (Gay kick), 1:25. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: Stafford 6 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-5; Stafford 37 pass to Higbee; Stafford 17 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1. L.A. Rams 27, Chicago 14.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_R.Woods 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:22. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 6:44. Key Plays: Stafford 15 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-13; Henderson 15 run on 3rd-and-9. L.A. Rams 33, Chicago 14.

A_70,445.

ChiLAR
FIRST DOWNS2418
Rushing104
Passing1313
Penalty11
THIRD DOWN EFF5-116-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-41-1
TOTAL NET YARDS322386
Total Plays6950
Avg Gain4.77.7
NET YARDS RUSHING13474
Rushes2623
Avg per rush5.1543.217
NET YARDS PASSING188312
Sacked-Yds lost3-281-9
Gross-Yds passing216321
Completed-Att.29-4020-26
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play4.37211.556
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-3-37-5-3
PUNTS-Avg.1-36.01-50.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE1090
Punt Returns1-30-0
Kickoff Returns4-1060-0
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds3-354-36
FUMBLES-Lost1-10-0
TIME OF POSSESSION35:1424:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 16-108, Dalton 2-13, Williams 6-12, Fields 1-3, Goodwin 1-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Henderson 16-70, Woods 1-7, Michel 1-2, Stafford 5-(minus 5).

PASSING_Chicago, Dalton 27-38-1-206, Fields 2-2-0-10. L.A. Rams, Stafford 20-26-0-321.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 6-35, Kmet 5-42, Mooney 5-26, Goodwin 4-45, Williams 4-28, Byrd 3-19, J.Graham 1-11, Montgomery 1-10. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-108, Higbee 5-68, Woods 3-27, Jefferson 2-80, D.Jackson 2-21, Henderson 1-17.

PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, Webster 1-3. L.A. Rams, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Herbert 4-106. L.A. Rams, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Smith 6-5-0, Jackson 5-0-0, J.Johnson 3-2-0, Ta.Gipson 3-0-0, Ogletree 2-3-0, Vildor 2-3-0, Christian 2-0-0, Blackson 1-3-0, Hicks 1-2-.5, Quinn 0-1-.5, Attaochu 0-1-0, Jones 0-1-0, Mack 0-1-0, Nichols 0-1-0. L.A. Rams, Ramsey 7-2-0, Fuller 6-5-0, Hollins 6-2-2, Young 5-5-0, D.Williams 5-2-0, Long 5-0-0, Rapp 4-4-0, Reeder 3-1-0, Donald 1-2-1, Joseph-Day 1-1-0, Lewis 1-1-0, Rochell 1-0-0, J.Williams 1-0-0, Floyd 0-3-0, Gaines 0-1-0, Robinson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. L.A. Rams, Long 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Carl Madsen.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

