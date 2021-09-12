|Chicago
First Quarter
LAR_Jefferson 67 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:50. Drive: 3 plays, 80 yards, 1:18. Key Play: Long 0 interception return to L.A. Rams 20. L.A. Rams 6, Chicago 0.
LAR_FG Gay 53, 4:44. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 2:38. Key Play: Stafford 18 pass to D.Jackson. L.A. Rams 10, Chicago 0.
Second Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 22, 11:42. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:35. Key Plays: Stafford 17 pass to Higbee; Stafford 13 pass to Jefferson on 4th-and-1; Stafford 17 pass to Henderson. L.A. Rams 13, Chicago 0.
Chi_Montgomery 3 run (Santos kick), :40. Drive: 9 plays, 55 yards, 4:08. Key Plays: Dalton 10 pass to Kmet; Montgomery 10 run. L.A. Rams 13, Chicago 6.
Third Quarter
LAR_Kupp 56 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:08. Key Play: Stafford 19 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Rams 20, Chicago 7.
Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:21. Drive: 17 plays, 81 yards, 9:38. Key Plays: Herbert kick return to Chicago 19; Dalton 7 pass to Al.Robinson on 3rd-and-3; Dalton 10 pass to Montgomery; Dalton 3 pass to Kmet on 3rd-and-2; Dalton 10 pass to Goodwin; Dalton 11 pass to J.Graham on 3rd-and-8. L.A. Rams 20, Chicago 13.
LAR_Henderson 1 run (Gay kick), 1:25. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: Stafford 6 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-5; Stafford 37 pass to Higbee; Stafford 17 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1. L.A. Rams 27, Chicago 14.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_R.Woods 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:22. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 6:44. Key Plays: Stafford 15 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-13; Henderson 15 run on 3rd-and-9. L.A. Rams 33, Chicago 14.
A_70,445.
|Chi
|LAR
|FIRST DOWNS
|24
|18
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-11
|6-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-4
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|322
|386
|Total Plays
|69
|50
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|134
|74
|Rushes
|26
|23
|Avg per rush
|5.154
|3.217
|NET YARDS PASSING
|188
|312
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-28
|1-9
|Gross-Yds passing
|216
|321
|Completed-Att.
|29-40
|20-26
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.372
|11.556
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-3-3
|7-5-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-36.0
|1-50.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|109
|0
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-106
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-35
|4-36
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|35:14
|24:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 16-108, Dalton 2-13, Williams 6-12, Fields 1-3, Goodwin 1-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Henderson 16-70, Woods 1-7, Michel 1-2, Stafford 5-(minus 5).
PASSING_Chicago, Dalton 27-38-1-206, Fields 2-2-0-10. L.A. Rams, Stafford 20-26-0-321.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 6-35, Kmet 5-42, Mooney 5-26, Goodwin 4-45, Williams 4-28, Byrd 3-19, J.Graham 1-11, Montgomery 1-10. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-108, Higbee 5-68, Woods 3-27, Jefferson 2-80, D.Jackson 2-21, Henderson 1-17.
PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, Webster 1-3. L.A. Rams, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Herbert 4-106. L.A. Rams, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Smith 6-5-0, Jackson 5-0-0, J.Johnson 3-2-0, Ta.Gipson 3-0-0, Ogletree 2-3-0, Vildor 2-3-0, Christian 2-0-0, Blackson 1-3-0, Hicks 1-2-.5, Quinn 0-1-.5, Attaochu 0-1-0, Jones 0-1-0, Mack 0-1-0, Nichols 0-1-0. L.A. Rams, Ramsey 7-2-0, Fuller 6-5-0, Hollins 6-2-2, Young 5-5-0, D.Williams 5-2-0, Long 5-0-0, Rapp 4-4-0, Reeder 3-1-0, Donald 1-2-1, Joseph-Day 1-1-0, Lewis 1-1-0, Rochell 1-0-0, J.Williams 1-0-0, Floyd 0-3-0, Gaines 0-1-0, Robinson 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. L.A. Rams, Long 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Carl Madsen.