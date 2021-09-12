|Chicago
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
|L.A. Rams
|10
|3
|14
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
LAR_Jefferson 67 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:50.
LAR_FG Gay 53, 4:44.
Second Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 22, 11:42.
Chi_Montgomery 3 run (Santos kick), :40.
Third Quarter
LAR_Kupp 56 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02.
Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:21.
LAR_Henderson 1 run (Gay kick), 1:25.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_R.Woods 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:22.
A_70,445.
|Chi
|LAR
|First downs
|24
|18
|Total Net Yards
|322
|386
|Rushes-yards
|26-134
|23-74
|Passing
|188
|312
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-106
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-40-1
|20-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-28
|1-9
|Punts
|1-36.0
|1-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|4-36
|Time of Possession
|35:14
|24:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 16-108, Dalton 2-13, Williams 6-12, Fields 1-3, Goodwin 1-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Henderson 16-70, Woods 1-7, Michel 1-2, Stafford 5-(minus 5).
PASSING_Chicago, Dalton 27-38-1-206, Fields 2-2-0-10. L.A. Rams, Stafford 20-26-0-321.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 6-35, Kmet 5-42, Mooney 5-26, Goodwin 4-45, Williams 4-28, Byrd 3-19, J.Graham 1-11, Montgomery 1-10. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-108, Higbee 5-68, Woods 3-27, Jefferson 2-80, D.Jackson 2-21, Henderson 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.