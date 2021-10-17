L.A. Rams0283738
N.Y. Giants300811

First Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 27, 9:21.

Second Quarter

LAR_Woods 15 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:28.

LAR_Kupp 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 8:06.

LAR_Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 3:36.

LAR_Henderson 25 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :33.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 32, 5:45.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Kupp 13 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 11:55.

NYG_Penny 4 run (Rudolph pass from D.Jones), 6:21.

A_73,920.

LARNYG
First downs2221
Total Net Yards365261
Rushes-yards34-13118-60
Passing234201
Punt Returns3-360-0
Kickoff Returns3-446-145
Interceptions Ret.3-322-23
Comp-Att-Int22-30-229-51-3
Sacked-Yards Lost2-174-41
Punts4-40.04-52.5
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards7-505-27
Time of Possession32:2227:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 21-78, Michel 9-42, Stafford 2-12, Wolford 2-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Booker 12-41, Penny 3-15, Jones 3-4.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 22-28-1-251, Wolford 0-2-1-0. N.Y. Giants, Jones 29-51-3-242.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-130, Higbee 5-36, Jefferson 3-19, Woods 2-31, Henderson 2-29, D.Jackson 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 10-76, Pettis 5-48, Booker 4-28, Toney 3-36, Engram 3-24, C.Johnson 2-21, Rudolph 1-8, Penny 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

