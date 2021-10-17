|L.A. Rams
|0
|28
|3
|7
|—
|38
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|0
|0
|8
|—
|11
First Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 27, 9:21.
Second Quarter
LAR_Woods 15 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:28.
LAR_Kupp 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 8:06.
LAR_Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 3:36.
LAR_Henderson 25 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :33.
Third Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 32, 5:45.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_Kupp 13 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 11:55.
NYG_Penny 4 run (Rudolph pass from D.Jones), 6:21.
A_73,920.
|LAR
|NYG
|First downs
|22
|21
|Total Net Yards
|365
|261
|Rushes-yards
|34-131
|18-60
|Passing
|234
|201
|Punt Returns
|3-36
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-44
|6-145
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-32
|2-23
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-30-2
|29-51-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|4-41
|Punts
|4-40.0
|4-52.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-50
|5-27
|Time of Possession
|32:22
|27:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 21-78, Michel 9-42, Stafford 2-12, Wolford 2-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Booker 12-41, Penny 3-15, Jones 3-4.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 22-28-1-251, Wolford 0-2-1-0. N.Y. Giants, Jones 29-51-3-242.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-130, Higbee 5-36, Jefferson 3-19, Woods 2-31, Henderson 2-29, D.Jackson 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 10-76, Pettis 5-48, Booker 4-28, Toney 3-36, Engram 3-24, C.Johnson 2-21, Rudolph 1-8, Penny 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.