Denver330814
L.A. Rams171431751

First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 55, 8:26.

LAR_Higbee 9 pass from Mayfield (Gay kick), 6:24.

LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 4:48.

Den_FG McManus 54, :39.

Second Quarter

LAR_Higbee 7 pass from Mayfield (Gay kick), 9:47.

LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 1:10.

Den_FG McManus 49, :00.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 30, 3:49.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Akers 4 run (Gay kick), 12:37.

Den_Dulcich 11 pass from Wilson (Murray run), 8:30.

LAR_FG Gay 53, 6:16.

LAR_Durant 85 interception return (Gay kick), 4:08.

A_71,525.

DenLAR
First downs1826
Total Net Yards323388
Rushes-yards20-10436-158
Passing219230
Punt Returns0-01-12
Kickoff Returns1-291-7
Interceptions Ret.0-04-113
Comp-Att-Int19-35-424-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost6-400-0
Punts2-50.00-0.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards6-553-6
Time of Possession23:2536:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Murray 8-34, Edmonds 6-31, Mack 4-22, Wilson 2-17. L.A. Rams, Akers 23-118, M.Brown 2-19, K.Williams 6-18, Powell 2-3, Mayfield 2-2, Perkins 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Denver, Wilson 15-27-3-214, Rypien 4-8-1-45. L.A. Rams, Mayfield 24-28-0-230.

RECEIVING_Denver, Jeudy 6-117, Sutton 5-64, Dulcich 4-39, Edmonds 2-22, Swain 1-11, Murray 1-6. L.A. Rams, Higbee 9-94, Hopkins 3-57, Jefferson 3-19, Powell 3-12, Akers 2-29, Atwell 2-14, K.Williams 1-3, M.Brown 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

