|Denver
|3
|3
|0
|8
|—
|14
|L.A. Rams
|17
|14
|3
|17
|—
|51
First Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 55, 8:26.
LAR_Higbee 9 pass from Mayfield (Gay kick), 6:24.
LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 4:48.
Den_FG McManus 54, :39.
Second Quarter
LAR_Higbee 7 pass from Mayfield (Gay kick), 9:47.
LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 1:10.
Den_FG McManus 49, :00.
Third Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 30, 3:49.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_Akers 4 run (Gay kick), 12:37.
Den_Dulcich 11 pass from Wilson (Murray run), 8:30.
LAR_FG Gay 53, 6:16.
LAR_Durant 85 interception return (Gay kick), 4:08.
A_71,525.
|Den
|LAR
|First downs
|18
|26
|Total Net Yards
|323
|388
|Rushes-yards
|20-104
|36-158
|Passing
|219
|230
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|1-7
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|4-113
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-35-4
|24-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-40
|0-0
|Punts
|2-50.0
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|3-6
|Time of Possession
|23:25
|36:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, Murray 8-34, Edmonds 6-31, Mack 4-22, Wilson 2-17. L.A. Rams, Akers 23-118, M.Brown 2-19, K.Williams 6-18, Powell 2-3, Mayfield 2-2, Perkins 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Denver, Wilson 15-27-3-214, Rypien 4-8-1-45. L.A. Rams, Mayfield 24-28-0-230.
RECEIVING_Denver, Jeudy 6-117, Sutton 5-64, Dulcich 4-39, Edmonds 2-22, Swain 1-11, Murray 1-6. L.A. Rams, Higbee 9-94, Hopkins 3-57, Jefferson 3-19, Powell 3-12, Akers 2-29, Atwell 2-14, K.Williams 1-3, M.Brown 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
