BINGHAMTON (3-3)
Balogun 4-5 8-11 16, Falko 8-16 2-3 20, Hinckson 3-6 3-4 11, McGriff 4-8 0-0 8, Gibson 0-7 0-0 0, Petcash 0-2 0-0 0, Stewart 1-2 2-2 4, Akuwovo 1-1 1-4 3, Solomon 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 16-24 62.
LA SALLE (3-3)
Doucoure 1-1 1-2 3, H.Drame 6-9 1-2 13, Brantley 5-12 3-4 15, Brickus 1-7 0-0 3, Nickelberry 4-14 6-8 17, Gill 2-7 0-2 6, F.Drame 3-8 0-0 6, Jocius 1-2 0-0 2, Marrero 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 11-18 65.
Halftime_La Salle 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 4-15 (Falko 2-5, Hinckson 2-5, McGriff 0-1, Petcash 0-1, Gibson 0-3), La Salle 8-26 (Nickelberry 3-10, Gill 2-2, Brantley 2-5, Brickus 1-5, H.Drame 0-1, F.Drame 0-3). Fouled Out_McGriff. Rebounds_Binghamton 32 (Hinckson 9), La Salle 25 (H.Drame, Gill 5). Assists_Binghamton 11 (Falko 5), La Salle 12 (Gill 5). Total Fouls_Binghamton 19, La Salle 20. A_1,247 (3,400).
