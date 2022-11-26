FGFTReb
BINGHAMTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Balogun214-58-110-41316
Falko388-162-30-65220
Hinckson373-63-42-91211
McGriff204-80-00-1158
Gibson200-70-02-7020
Petcash230-20-00-2020
Stewart211-22-20-2134
Akuwovo181-11-40-1203
Solomon10-00-00-0000
White10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-4716-244-32111962

Percentages: FG .447, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Falko 2-5, Hinckson 2-5, McGriff 0-1, Petcash 0-1, Gibson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Akuwovo, Balogun, Falko).

Turnovers: 20 (Hinckson 6, Falko 5, Stewart 3, Gibson 2, Akuwovo, Balogun, McGriff, Solomon).

Steals: 5 (Falko 2, Hinckson 2, Balogun).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure121-11-20-0013
H.Drame286-91-22-50213
Brantley325-123-42-43415
Brickus361-70-00-2323
Nickelberry314-146-80-40117
Gill262-70-21-5546
F.Drame203-80-01-3146
Jocius101-20-01-2012
Marrero50-00-00-0010
Totals20023-6011-187-25122065

Percentages: FG .383, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Nickelberry 3-10, Gill 2-2, Brantley 2-5, Brickus 1-5, H.Drame 0-1, F.Drame 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jocius 2, F.Drame, H.Drame).

Turnovers: 10 (F.Drame 4, H.Drame 2, Nickelberry 2, Brantley, Gill).

Steals: 11 (H.Drame 4, Gill 3, Brickus 2, F.Drame, Nickelberry).

Technical Fouls: None.

Binghamton273562
La Salle362965

A_1,247 (3,400).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

