FGFTReb
RHODE ISLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart101-30-01-2003
Carey291-65-60-2037
Leggett404-192-21-62311
Martin336-134-63-71319
Thomas314-91-52-3429
Weston231-34-50-2046
Tchikou150-31-43-6111
Hutchinson130-20-00-3020
Samb60-00-00-0000
Totals20017-5817-2810-3181856

Percentages: FG .293, FT .607.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Martin 3-6, Stewart 1-2, Leggett 1-8, Weston 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Carey 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Martin 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Martin 3, Thomas 2, Weston 2, Leggett, Tchikou).

Steals: 7 (Weston 3, Hutchinson, Leggett, Martin, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure30-10-00-0020
H.Drame212-51-34-11036
F.Drame253-50-00-2037
Brantley345-140-01-53411
Brickus347-104-40-20218
Shepherd267-101-24-111015
Gill245-90-02-84210
Nickelberry171-50-00-3013
Jocius161-31-21-6023
Totals20031-627-1112-4881973

Percentages: FG .500, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (F.Drame 1-1, H.Drame 1-4, Brantley 1-5, Nickelberry 1-5, Gill 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (F.Drame, H.Drame, Shepherd).

Turnovers: 12 (Gill 4, Brantley 2, Nickelberry 2, Brickus, H.Drame, Jocius, Shepherd).

Steals: 4 (Shepherd 2, F.Drame, Gill).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rhode Island243256
La Salle393473

A_5,119 (17,732).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

