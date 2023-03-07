|FG
|Reb
|RHODE ISLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Carey
|29
|1-6
|5-6
|0-2
|0
|3
|7
|Leggett
|40
|4-19
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|3
|11
|Martin
|33
|6-13
|4-6
|3-7
|1
|3
|19
|Thomas
|31
|4-9
|1-5
|2-3
|4
|2
|9
|Weston
|23
|1-3
|4-5
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|Tchikou
|15
|0-3
|1-4
|3-6
|1
|1
|1
|Hutchinson
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Samb
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-58
|17-28
|10-31
|8
|18
|56
Percentages: FG .293, FT .607.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Martin 3-6, Stewart 1-2, Leggett 1-8, Weston 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Carey 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Martin 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Martin 3, Thomas 2, Weston 2, Leggett, Tchikou).
Steals: 7 (Weston 3, Hutchinson, Leggett, Martin, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doucoure
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|H.Drame
|21
|2-5
|1-3
|4-11
|0
|3
|6
|F.Drame
|25
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|7
|Brantley
|34
|5-14
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|4
|11
|Brickus
|34
|7-10
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|18
|Shepherd
|26
|7-10
|1-2
|4-11
|1
|0
|15
|Gill
|24
|5-9
|0-0
|2-8
|4
|2
|10
|Nickelberry
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Jocius
|16
|1-3
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|31-62
|7-11
|12-48
|8
|19
|73
Percentages: FG .500, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (F.Drame 1-1, H.Drame 1-4, Brantley 1-5, Nickelberry 1-5, Gill 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (F.Drame, H.Drame, Shepherd).
Turnovers: 12 (Gill 4, Brantley 2, Nickelberry 2, Brickus, H.Drame, Jocius, Shepherd).
Steals: 4 (Shepherd 2, F.Drame, Gill).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rhode Island
|24
|32
|—
|56
|La Salle
|39
|34
|—
|73
A_5,119 (17,732).
