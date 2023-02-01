GEORGE WASHINGTON (11-11)
Dean 1-4 5-7 7, Lindo 3-9 4-4 10, Adams 4-12 2-2 12, Bishop 4-15 4-5 14, Edwards 6-10 0-0 14, Brown 2-3 0-2 4, Harris 0-1 1-2 1, Samuels 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-56 16-22 64.
LA SALLE (9-13)
Doucoure 3-5 0-0 6, F.Drame 4-7 1-2 10, H.Drame 1-3 5-7 7, Brantley 4-14 7-8 15, Brickus 3-7 3-4 11, Nickelberry 5-7 0-0 12, Gill 3-4 0-2 6, Jocius 2-4 2-2 6, Shepherd 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 18-25 75.
Halftime_La Salle 35-28. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 6-20 (Adams 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Bishop 2-6, Samuels 0-1, Lindo 0-4), La Salle 5-15 (Nickelberry 2-3, Brickus 2-4, F.Drame 1-2, H.Drame 0-2, Brantley 0-4). Fouled Out_Dean, Lindo. Rebounds_George Washington 32 (Lindo 9), La Salle 34 (F.Drame 9). Assists_George Washington 9 (Edwards 3), La Salle 14 (Brickus 6). Total Fouls_George Washington 22, La Salle 19. A_1,176 (3,400).
