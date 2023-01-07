|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RHODE ISLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Samb
|24
|2-3
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|2
|4
|Carey
|36
|5-12
|7-9
|3-11
|1
|2
|18
|Freeman
|33
|8-21
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|2
|18
|Leggett
|32
|4-13
|3-5
|3-11
|1
|2
|11
|Martin
|34
|2-3
|1-2
|3-9
|0
|2
|6
|Thomas
|28
|2-8
|4-4
|1-3
|4
|4
|8
|Weston
|17
|3-5
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|9
|Stewart
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Tchikou
|8
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|225
|26-66
|19-26
|15-44
|10
|17
|75
Percentages: FG .394, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Freeman 2-4, Martin 1-1, Carey 1-2, Stewart 0-1, Weston 0-1, Thomas 0-3, Leggett 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Carey 5, Samb 2, Leggett, Martin, Thomas, Weston).
Turnovers: 12 (Martin 4, Leggett 2, Carey, Freeman, Samb, Stewart, Tchikou, Thomas).
Steals: 5 (Thomas 3, Freeman, Leggett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doucoure
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|F.Drame
|31
|4-10
|1-2
|4-8
|0
|3
|9
|Brantley
|43
|9-20
|9-10
|3-8
|4
|3
|29
|Gill
|37
|4-16
|0-2
|0-3
|7
|3
|9
|Nickelberry
|20
|1-7
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|2
|3
|Brickus
|33
|4-6
|3-3
|1-2
|1
|2
|13
|Shepherd
|29
|2-7
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|2
|6
|H.Drame
|25
|3-8
|0-1
|4-6
|1
|2
|6
|Totals
|225
|28-75
|16-22
|18-40
|14
|18
|77
Percentages: FG .373, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brickus 2-2, Brantley 2-4, Gill 1-4, F.Drame 0-1, H.Drame 0-1, Shepherd 0-2, Nickelberry 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (H.Drame 4, F.Drame 2, Brantley, Gill, Shepherd).
Turnovers: 7 (Brantley 3, Brickus, Gill, H.Drame, Nickelberry).
Steals: 7 (F.Drame 3, Gill 2, Brantley, Brickus).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rhode Island
|31
|40
|4
|—
|75
|La Salle
|36
|35
|6
|—
|77
A_1,571 (3,400).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.