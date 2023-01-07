FGFTReb
RHODE ISLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Samb242-30-04-5024
Carey365-127-93-111218
Freeman338-210-01-24218
Leggett324-133-53-111211
Martin342-31-23-9026
Thomas282-84-41-3448
Weston173-53-40-3009
Stewart130-10-00-0020
Tchikou80-01-20-0011
Totals22526-6619-2615-44101775

Percentages: FG .394, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Freeman 2-4, Martin 1-1, Carey 1-2, Stewart 0-1, Weston 0-1, Thomas 0-3, Leggett 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Carey 5, Samb 2, Leggett, Martin, Thomas, Weston).

Turnovers: 12 (Martin 4, Leggett 2, Carey, Freeman, Samb, Stewart, Tchikou, Thomas).

Steals: 5 (Thomas 3, Freeman, Leggett).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure71-10-00-0012
F.Drame314-101-24-8039
Brantley439-209-103-84329
Gill374-160-20-3739
Nickelberry201-71-23-5123
Brickus334-63-31-21213
Shepherd292-72-23-8026
H.Drame253-80-14-6126
Totals22528-7516-2218-40141877

Percentages: FG .373, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brickus 2-2, Brantley 2-4, Gill 1-4, F.Drame 0-1, H.Drame 0-1, Shepherd 0-2, Nickelberry 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (H.Drame 4, F.Drame 2, Brantley, Gill, Shepherd).

Turnovers: 7 (Brantley 3, Brickus, Gill, H.Drame, Nickelberry).

Steals: 7 (F.Drame 3, Gill 2, Brantley, Brickus).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rhode Island3140475
La Salle3635677

A_1,571 (3,400).

