|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henry
|15
|2-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Cooper
|33
|6-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|16
|Gaines
|38
|3-9
|2-4
|1-10
|3
|1
|10
|Johnson
|36
|5-11
|4-4
|0-5
|9
|3
|16
|Schwartz
|35
|6-16
|1-2
|2-6
|3
|3
|17
|Frazier
|24
|3-8
|0-1
|3-5
|2
|3
|6
|Buchanan
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Hartwell
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Jones
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|7-12
|6-29
|19
|19
|78
Percentages: FG .459, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 15-25, .600 (Cooper 4-5, Schwartz 4-6, Buchanan 2-3, Johnson 2-3, Gaines 2-5, Hartwell 1-2, Frazier 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gaines, Henry).
Turnovers: 7 (Cooper 3, Schwartz 2, Frazier, Johnson).
Steals: 2 (Cooper, Frazier).
Technical Fouls: coach Kim English, 00:10 second; coach Kim English, 00:10 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doucoure
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Moore
|35
|4-6
|6-8
|0-3
|1
|2
|15
|Brickus
|31
|7-11
|1-4
|1-5
|5
|3
|18
|Clark
|38
|6-10
|3-3
|0-3
|2
|0
|18
|Nickelberry
|28
|6-15
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|17
|Brantley
|26
|3-6
|2-4
|1-3
|4
|1
|9
|Ray
|26
|1-2
|1-2
|0-7
|4
|3
|4
|Shepherd
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-52
|13-23
|2-24
|17
|14
|83
Percentages: FG .538, FT .565.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Nickelberry 5-11, Clark 3-5, Brickus 3-7, Moore 1-1, Brantley 1-2, Ray 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Moore 6, Clark 2, Brickus, Ray).
Turnovers: 7 (Moore 3, Doucoure 2, Brickus, Shepherd).
Steals: 3 (Clark 2, Nickelberry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Mason
|36
|42
|—
|78
|La Salle
|43
|40
|—
|83
.