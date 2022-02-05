FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henry152-30-10-2024
Cooper336-90-00-11416
Gaines383-92-41-103110
Johnson365-114-40-59316
Schwartz356-161-22-63317
Frazier243-80-13-5236
Buchanan132-30-00-0116
Hartwell41-20-00-0003
Jones10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-617-126-29191978

Percentages: FG .459, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 15-25, .600 (Cooper 4-5, Schwartz 4-6, Buchanan 2-3, Johnson 2-3, Gaines 2-5, Hartwell 1-2, Frazier 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gaines, Henry).

Turnovers: 7 (Cooper 3, Schwartz 2, Frazier, Johnson).

Steals: 2 (Cooper, Frazier).

Technical Fouls: coach Kim English, 00:10 second; coach Kim English, 00:10 second.

FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure100-00-00-1010
Moore354-66-80-31215
Brickus317-111-41-55318
Clark386-103-30-32018
Nickelberry286-150-20-10217
Brantley263-62-41-3419
Ray261-21-20-7434
Shepherd81-20-00-1122
Totals20028-5213-232-24171483

Percentages: FG .538, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Nickelberry 5-11, Clark 3-5, Brickus 3-7, Moore 1-1, Brantley 1-2, Ray 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Moore 6, Clark 2, Brickus, Ray).

Turnovers: 7 (Moore 3, Doucoure 2, Brickus, Shepherd).

Steals: 3 (Clark 2, Nickelberry).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Mason364278
La Salle434083

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you