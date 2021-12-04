FGFTReb
HOLY CROSSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gates293-94-55-121210
Johnson333-134-60-32310
Luc313-133-30-13110
C.Kenney212-41-21-2015
Martindale323-72-20-34310
Townsel164-60-00-0129
Montgomery151-31-20-2304
Humphrey133-40-01-3037
Rabinovich100-00-00-1000
Totals20022-5915-207-27141565

Percentages: FG .373, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Martindale 2-5, Montgomery 1-1, Humphrey 1-2, Luc 1-2, Townsel 1-2, Johnson 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Martindale 2, Gates).

Turnovers: 8 (Johnson 3, Gates, Humphrey, Martindale, Rabinovich, Townsel).

Steals: 5 (Rabinovich 2, Martindale, Montgomery, Townsel).

Technical Fouls: Martindale, 7:19 second.

FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moore346-123-32-84215
Brickus284-80-00-42110
S.Kenney152-61-20-4125
Nickelberry3510-184-41-81128
Ray343-40-14-12036
Gill184-51-32-4339
Brantley122-40-00-0024
Shepherd123-40-01-1017
Clark90-10-01-1210
Doucoure20-10-00-0000
McFarlane10-00-00-0000
Totals20034-639-1311-42131684

Percentages: FG .540, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Nickelberry 4-10, Brickus 2-4, Shepherd 1-1, Brantley 0-1, Clark 0-1, Ray 0-1, S.Kenney 0-2, Moore 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Moore 5, Nickelberry).

Turnovers: 11 (Brickus 3, Clark 3, S.Kenney 3, Moore 2).

Steals: 5 (Gill 2, Nickelberry, Ray, S.Kenney).

Technical Fouls: None.

Holy Cross372865
La Salle374784

A_1,326 (3,400).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you