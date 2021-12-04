|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOLY CROSS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gates
|29
|3-9
|4-5
|5-12
|1
|2
|10
|Johnson
|33
|3-13
|4-6
|0-3
|2
|3
|10
|Luc
|31
|3-13
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|10
|C.Kenney
|21
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Martindale
|32
|3-7
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|3
|10
|Townsel
|16
|4-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|9
|Montgomery
|15
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|4
|Humphrey
|13
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|7
|Rabinovich
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|15-20
|7-27
|14
|15
|65
Percentages: FG .373, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Martindale 2-5, Montgomery 1-1, Humphrey 1-2, Luc 1-2, Townsel 1-2, Johnson 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Martindale 2, Gates).
Turnovers: 8 (Johnson 3, Gates, Humphrey, Martindale, Rabinovich, Townsel).
Steals: 5 (Rabinovich 2, Martindale, Montgomery, Townsel).
Technical Fouls: Martindale, 7:19 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|34
|6-12
|3-3
|2-8
|4
|2
|15
|Brickus
|28
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|10
|S.Kenney
|15
|2-6
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|5
|Nickelberry
|35
|10-18
|4-4
|1-8
|1
|1
|28
|Ray
|34
|3-4
|0-1
|4-12
|0
|3
|6
|Gill
|18
|4-5
|1-3
|2-4
|3
|3
|9
|Brantley
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Shepherd
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|7
|Clark
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|Doucoure
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarlane
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-63
|9-13
|11-42
|13
|16
|84
Percentages: FG .540, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Nickelberry 4-10, Brickus 2-4, Shepherd 1-1, Brantley 0-1, Clark 0-1, Ray 0-1, S.Kenney 0-2, Moore 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Moore 5, Nickelberry).
Turnovers: 11 (Brickus 3, Clark 3, S.Kenney 3, Moore 2).
Steals: 5 (Gill 2, Nickelberry, Ray, S.Kenney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Holy Cross
|37
|28
|—
|65
|La Salle
|37
|47
|—
|84
A_1,326 (3,400).