UMASS (13-12)
Cross 4-9 6-7 15, Martin 4-7 1-2 10, Leveque 3-6 2-2 8, K.Thompson 2-8 2-2 6, Weeks 6-15 2-2 16, Dominguez 1-4 0-0 3, Luis 4-7 2-2 10, Kante 1-3 2-2 4, Gapare 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 17-19 72.
LA SALLE (12-13)
Doucoure 1-1 0-0 2, F.Drame 1-4 1-2 3, H.Drame 0-1 0-0 0, Brantley 7-14 0-0 17, Brickus 2-8 2-2 6, Nickelberry 7-12 0-0 21, Shepherd 4-8 5-6 13, Jocius 5-6 1-1 12, Gill 5-5 2-4 12, Marrero 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 11-15 86.
Halftime_UMass 35-33. 3-Point Goals_UMass 5-18 (Weeks 2-8, Dominguez 1-1, Martin 1-1, Cross 1-2, Gapare 0-1, Leveque 0-1, Luis 0-1, K.Thompson 0-3), La Salle 11-24 (Nickelberry 7-11, Brantley 3-7, Jocius 1-1, Marrero 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Brickus 0-3). Rebounds_UMass 32 (Cross 8), La Salle 27 (Shepherd 7). Assists_UMass 7 (Leveque, K.Thompson, Weeks 2), La Salle 18 (Gill 5). Total Fouls_UMass 17, La Salle 16.
