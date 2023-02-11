|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|36
|4-9
|6-7
|2-8
|0
|1
|15
|Martin
|24
|4-7
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|10
|Leveque
|26
|3-6
|2-2
|4-5
|2
|3
|8
|K.Thompson
|22
|2-8
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|4
|6
|Weeks
|37
|6-15
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|2
|16
|Dominguez
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|3
|Luis
|15
|4-7
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|10
|Kante
|14
|1-3
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|4
|Gapare
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|17-19
|13-32
|7
|17
|72
Percentages: FG .410, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Weeks 2-8, Dominguez 1-1, Martin 1-1, Cross 1-2, Gapare 0-1, Leveque 0-1, Luis 0-1, K.Thompson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cross 2, Gapare, Leveque).
Turnovers: 14 (Weeks 5, Dominguez 3, Luis 3, K.Thompson 2, Cross).
Steals: 4 (Cross 2, K.Thompson, Weeks).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doucoure
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|F.Drame
|15
|1-4
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|H.Drame
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Brantley
|33
|7-14
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|3
|17
|Brickus
|37
|2-8
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|0
|6
|Nickelberry
|29
|7-12
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|21
|Shepherd
|26
|4-8
|5-6
|3-7
|2
|1
|13
|Jocius
|21
|5-6
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|2
|12
|Gill
|16
|5-5
|2-4
|0-3
|5
|1
|12
|Marrero
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-60
|11-15
|7-27
|18
|16
|86
Percentages: FG .533, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Nickelberry 7-11, Brantley 3-7, Jocius 1-1, Marrero 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Brickus 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jocius 4, Brantley, H.Drame).
Turnovers: 9 (Brantley 5, Brickus 2, F.Drame, Gill).
Steals: 8 (Brantley 4, Gill 3, Brickus).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UMass
|35
|37
|—
|72
|La Salle
|33
|53
|—
|86
