FGFTReb
UMASSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross364-96-72-80115
Martin244-71-20-10210
Leveque263-62-24-5238
K.Thompson222-82-20-0246
Weeks376-152-22-42216
Dominguez171-40-02-4013
Luis154-72-20-31210
Kante141-32-22-4014
Gapare90-20-01-3010
Totals20025-6117-1913-3271772

Percentages: FG .410, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Weeks 2-8, Dominguez 1-1, Martin 1-1, Cross 1-2, Gapare 0-1, Leveque 0-1, Luis 0-1, K.Thompson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cross 2, Gapare, Leveque).

Turnovers: 14 (Weeks 5, Dominguez 3, Luis 3, K.Thompson 2, Cross).

Steals: 4 (Cross 2, K.Thompson, Weeks).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure91-10-00-1012
F.Drame151-41-21-3133
H.Drame100-10-00-1030
Brantley337-140-01-44317
Brickus372-82-20-3306
Nickelberry297-120-00-13221
Shepherd264-85-63-72113
Jocius215-61-12-30212
Gill165-52-40-35112
Marrero40-10-00-1000
Totals20032-6011-157-27181686

Percentages: FG .533, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Nickelberry 7-11, Brantley 3-7, Jocius 1-1, Marrero 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Brickus 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jocius 4, Brantley, H.Drame).

Turnovers: 9 (Brantley 5, Brickus 2, F.Drame, Gill).

Steals: 8 (Brantley 4, Gill 3, Brickus).

Technical Fouls: None.

UMass353772
La Salle335386

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you