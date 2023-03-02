LAFAYETTE (10-22)
Jenkins 5-10 5-9 15, O'Boyle 3-8 5-5 14, Rivera 9-16 3-4 24, Vander Baan 1-4 1-2 3, Berger 2-6 2-2 6, Fulton 3-5 2-2 9, Sondberg 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 18-24 71.
LEHIGH (16-14)
Tan 4-6 0-2 8, Higgins 2-8 4-4 9, Knostman 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 5-11 1-1 14, Whitney-Sidney 2-5 7-7 11, Parolin 5-13 3-5 13, Sinclair 2-5 0-0 5, Fenton 0-3 2-2 2, Momah 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 17-21 64.
Halftime_Lafayette 41-18. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 7-21 (O'Boyle 3-5, Rivera 3-6, Fulton 1-2, Vander Baan 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Sondberg 0-2, Berger 0-3), Lehigh 5-14 (Taylor 3-5, Sinclair 1-2, Higgins 1-3, Knostman 0-1, Whitney-Sidney 0-1, Fenton 0-2). Fouled Out_Vander Baan. Rebounds_Lafayette 31 (O'Boyle 9), Lehigh 29 (Parolin 7). Assists_Lafayette 11 (Vander Baan 4), Lehigh 7 (Sinclair 5). Total Fouls_Lafayette 16, Lehigh 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.