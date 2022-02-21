FGFTReb
HOLY CROSSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gates317-154-50-72218
Dorsey260-10-00-1100
Luc284-110-01-21110
Montgomery293-102-20-33211
Kenney252-30-02-3114
Martindale212-54-40-1009
Coulibaly170-21-45-8201
Humphrey142-50-00-2106
Lewis41-10-00-1002
Hart30-10-00-0110
Oron20-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5411-158-2812761

Percentages: FG .389, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Montgomery 3-8, Humphrey 2-4, Luc 2-5, Martindale 1-3, Gates 0-1, Hart 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Coulibaly, Luc, Montgomery).

Turnovers: 10 (Gates 3, Luc 2, Montgomery 2, Coulibaly, Kenney, Martindale).

Steals: 3 (Gates, Luc, Montgomery).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAFAYETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jenkins291-40-01-4522
O'Boyle264-90-00-34210
Quinn298-134-41-46020
Fulton337-100-00-51119
Perry325-103-31-53017
Verbinskis152-30-00-2024
Rubayo111-10-00-0032
Vaughan91-20-01-2302
Hines72-20-10-1105
Sondberg31-10-00-0013
Thompson30-20-00-1000
Zambie30-00-00-0000
Totals20032-577-84-27231184

Percentages: FG .561, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Fulton 5-6, Perry 4-7, O'Boyle 2-5, Hines 1-1, Sondberg 1-1, Verbinskis 0-1, Jenkins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jenkins, Quinn, Rubayo).

Turnovers: 6 (Jenkins 2, Perry 2, O'Boyle, Zambie).

Steals: 4 (Fulton, Jenkins, Perry, Quinn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Holy Cross223961
Lafayette394584

A_1,541 (3,500).

