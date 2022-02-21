|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOLY CROSS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gates
|31
|7-15
|4-5
|0-7
|2
|2
|18
|Dorsey
|26
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Luc
|28
|4-11
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|10
|Montgomery
|29
|3-10
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|11
|Kenney
|25
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|4
|Martindale
|21
|2-5
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|9
|Coulibaly
|17
|0-2
|1-4
|5-8
|2
|0
|1
|Humphrey
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Lewis
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Hart
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Oron
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-54
|11-15
|8-28
|12
|7
|61
Percentages: FG .389, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Montgomery 3-8, Humphrey 2-4, Luc 2-5, Martindale 1-3, Gates 0-1, Hart 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Coulibaly, Luc, Montgomery).
Turnovers: 10 (Gates 3, Luc 2, Montgomery 2, Coulibaly, Kenney, Martindale).
Steals: 3 (Gates, Luc, Montgomery).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAFAYETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jenkins
|29
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|2
|2
|O'Boyle
|26
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|10
|Quinn
|29
|8-13
|4-4
|1-4
|6
|0
|20
|Fulton
|33
|7-10
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|19
|Perry
|32
|5-10
|3-3
|1-5
|3
|0
|17
|Verbinskis
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Rubayo
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Vaughan
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|0
|2
|Hines
|7
|2-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Sondberg
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Thompson
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Zambie
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-57
|7-8
|4-27
|23
|11
|84
Percentages: FG .561, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Fulton 5-6, Perry 4-7, O'Boyle 2-5, Hines 1-1, Sondberg 1-1, Verbinskis 0-1, Jenkins 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jenkins, Quinn, Rubayo).
Turnovers: 6 (Jenkins 2, Perry 2, O'Boyle, Zambie).
Steals: 4 (Fulton, Jenkins, Perry, Quinn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Holy Cross
|22
|39
|—
|61
|Lafayette
|39
|45
|—
|84
A_1,541 (3,500).