|Lane College
|6
|7
|7
|0
|8
|—
|28
|Tennessee St.
|7
|3
|7
|3
|7
|—
|27
First Quarter
LANE_Johnson 21 fumble return (kick blocked), 06:58
TNST_Garnett 31 run (Mosley kick), 03:51
Second Quarter
TNST_FG Mosley 35, 07:17
LANE_Canada 57 interception return (Shalz kick), 00:28
Third Quarter
TNST_Rouse 4 run (Mosley kick), 11:35
LANE_Brown 13 pass from McKinzie (Shalz kick), 04:44
Fourth Quarter
TNST_FG Mosley 51, 00:14
Overtime
TNST_Rhodes 2 run (Mosley kick)
LANE_Brown 11 run (Brown run)
|LANE
|TNST
|First downs
|16
|17
|Rushes-yards
|32-95
|47-226
|Passing
|173
|118
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-26-0
|10-20-1
|Return Yards
|28
|86
|Punts-Avg.
|6-21.7
|2-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|2-15
|8-62
|Time of Possession
|32:49
|27:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Lane College, Ik. Brown 16-63, Ta. McKinzie 8-24, Ky. Duhe 8-8. Tennessee St., Ja. Rouse 25-109, Ch. Garnett 7-53, Ed. Rhodes 9-38, Tr. Boone III 4-28, Ja. Thorpe 1-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Lane College, Ta. McKinzie 15-26-0-173. Tennessee St., Ed. Rhodes 6-10-0-68, Ch. Garnett 3-9-1-39, Ka. Mosley 1-1-0-11.
RECEIVING_Lane College, Ik. Brown 4-74, Ja. Jones 4-43, Vi. Young 2-22, Ke. Johnson 2-16, Ky. Duhe 2-12, Mi. Lyles 1-6. Tennessee St., Za. Thornton 5-58, JJ. Holloman 1-26, Ch. Brenson 2-13, Tr. Boone III 1-11, Ja. Rouse 1-10.
