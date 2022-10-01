Lane College6770828
Tennessee St.7373727

First Quarter

LANE_Johnson 21 fumble return (kick blocked), 06:58

TNST_Garnett 31 run (Mosley kick), 03:51

Second Quarter

TNST_FG Mosley 35, 07:17

LANE_Canada 57 interception return (Shalz kick), 00:28

Third Quarter

TNST_Rouse 4 run (Mosley kick), 11:35

LANE_Brown 13 pass from McKinzie (Shalz kick), 04:44

Fourth Quarter

TNST_FG Mosley 51, 00:14

Overtime

TNST_Rhodes 2 run (Mosley kick)

LANE_Brown 11 run (Brown run)

LANETNST
First downs1617
Rushes-yards32-9547-226
Passing173118
Comp-Att-Int15-26-010-20-1
Return Yards2886
Punts-Avg.6-21.72-41.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalty-Yards2-158-62
Time of Possession32:4927:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Lane College, Ik. Brown 16-63, Ta. McKinzie 8-24, Ky. Duhe 8-8. Tennessee St., Ja. Rouse 25-109, Ch. Garnett 7-53, Ed. Rhodes 9-38, Tr. Boone III 4-28, Ja. Thorpe 1-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Lane College, Ta. McKinzie 15-26-0-173. Tennessee St., Ed. Rhodes 6-10-0-68, Ch. Garnett 3-9-1-39, Ka. Mosley 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVING_Lane College, Ik. Brown 4-74, Ja. Jones 4-43, Vi. Young 2-22, Ke. Johnson 2-16, Ky. Duhe 2-12, Mi. Lyles 1-6. Tennessee St., Za. Thornton 5-58, JJ. Holloman 1-26, Ch. Brenson 2-13, Tr. Boone III 1-11, Ja. Rouse 1-10.

