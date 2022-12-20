NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $300 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (x-pending):

Player, ClubYearsTotal
Mike Trout, LAA2019-30$426.5million
Mookie Betts, LAD2021-32$365million
Aaron Judge, NYY2023-31$360million
x-Carlos Correa, SF2023-35$350million
Francisco Lindor, NYM2022-31$341million
Fernando Tatis Jr., SD2021-34$340million
Bryce Harper, Phi2019-31$330million
Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY2015-27$325million
Corey Seager, Tex2022-31$325million
Gerrit Cole, NYY2020-28$324million
Manny Machado, SD2019-28$300million
Trea Turner, Phi2023-33$300million

