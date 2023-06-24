INDIANA (88)
Hull 6-12 0-0 15, Smith 11-19 3-3 26, Boston 8-11 2-2 18, Mitchell 2-8 4-4 9, Wheeler 1-5 2-2 4, Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, Saxton 0-0 0-0 0, Egbo 1-1 1-2 3, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Vivians 0-2 0-0 0, Wallace 5-8 2-2 13. Totals 34-68 14-15 88.
LAS VEGAS (101)
Parker 6-7 1-1 15, Young 4-11 0-0 10, Wilson 8-15 11-16 28, Gray 3-9 5-5 13, Plum 9-14 5-5 26, Clark 4-6 0-0 9, George 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 22-27 101.
|Indiana
|20
|23
|21
|24
|—
|88
|Las Vegas
|27
|30
|21
|23
|—
|101
3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-16 (Hull 3-5, Wallace 1-1, Mitchell 1-3, Smith 1-3, Vivians 0-1, Wheeler 0-3), Las Vegas 11-23 (Plum 3-5, Parker 2-2, Young 2-4, Gray 2-5, Clark 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Stokes 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 31 (Smith 11), Las Vegas 31 (Wilson 10). Assists_Indiana 22 (Wallace, Wheeler 6), Las Vegas 27 (Gray 12). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Las Vegas 14. A_8,310 (12,000)
