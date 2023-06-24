|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hull
|30:03
|6-12
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|4
|15
|Smith
|34:54
|11-19
|3-3
|0-11
|2
|4
|26
|Boston
|30:37
|8-11
|2-2
|3-9
|0
|5
|18
|Mitchell
|26:56
|2-8
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|9
|Wheeler
|17:16
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|6
|0
|4
|Wallace
|25:15
|5-8
|2-2
|0-1
|6
|2
|13
|Vivians
|18:14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|0
|Egbo
|8:18
|1-1
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|3
|Caldwell
|4:47
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cannon
|2:35
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Saxton
|1:05
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|34-68
|14-15
|5-31
|22
|22
|88
Percentages: FG .500, FT .933.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Hull 3-5, Wallace 1-1, Mitchell 1-3, Smith 1-3, Vivians 0-1, Wheeler 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Boston).
Turnovers: 15 (Hull 4, Wallace 3, Smith 2, Vivians 2, Caldwell, Egbo, Mitchell, Wheeler).
Steals: 8 (Boston 3, Smith 2, Wheeler 2, Hull).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Parker
|24:57
|6-7
|1-1
|1-5
|3
|2
|15
|Young
|34:08
|4-11
|0-0
|0-4
|8
|2
|10
|Wilson
|30:18
|8-15
|11-16
|3-10
|3
|4
|28
|Gray
|35:47
|3-9
|5-5
|0-3
|12
|1
|13
|Plum
|31:47
|9-14
|5-5
|0-0
|1
|1
|26
|Stokes
|21:06
|0-1
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|2
|0
|Clark
|16:08
|4-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|9
|Bell
|4:25
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Colson
|0:42
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|George
|0:42
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|34-64
|22-27
|5-31
|27
|14
|101
Percentages: FG .531, FT .815.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Plum 3-5, Parker 2-2, Young 2-4, Gray 2-5, Clark 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Stokes 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Stokes 3, Wilson 2, Gray, Parker).
Turnovers: 12 (Parker 5, Plum 2, Clark, Gray, Stokes, Wilson, Young).
Steals: 6 (Gray 2, Bell, Clark, Plum, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana
|20
|23
|21
|24
|—
|88
|Las Vegas
|27
|30
|21
|23
|—
|101
A_8,310 (12,000). T_2:05.
