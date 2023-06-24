FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hull30:036-120-02-44415
Smith34:5411-193-30-112426
Boston30:378-112-23-90518
Mitchell26:562-84-40-0119
Wheeler17:161-52-20-1604
Wallace25:155-82-20-16213
Vivians18:140-20-00-1240
Egbo8:181-11-20-4023
Caldwell4:470-00-00-0000
Cannon2:350-20-00-0100
Saxton1:050-00-00-0000
Totals200:0034-6814-155-31222288

Percentages: FG .500, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Hull 3-5, Wallace 1-1, Mitchell 1-3, Smith 1-3, Vivians 0-1, Wheeler 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Boston).

Turnovers: 15 (Hull 4, Wallace 3, Smith 2, Vivians 2, Caldwell, Egbo, Mitchell, Wheeler).

Steals: 8 (Boston 3, Smith 2, Wheeler 2, Hull).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Parker24:576-71-11-53215
Young34:084-110-00-48210
Wilson30:188-1511-163-103428
Gray35:473-95-50-312113
Plum31:479-145-50-01126
Stokes21:060-10-01-8020
Clark16:084-60-00-1029
Bell4:250-10-00-0000
Colson0:420-00-00-0000
George0:420-00-00-0000
Totals200:0034-6422-275-312714101

Percentages: FG .531, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Plum 3-5, Parker 2-2, Young 2-4, Gray 2-5, Clark 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Stokes 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Stokes 3, Wilson 2, Gray, Parker).

Turnovers: 12 (Parker 5, Plum 2, Clark, Gray, Stokes, Wilson, Young).

Steals: 6 (Gray 2, Bell, Clark, Plum, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana2023212488
Las Vegas27302123101

A_8,310 (12,000). T_2:05.

