LAS VEGAS (104)
Wilson 10-18 8-8 28, Young 6-9 2-2 18, Stokes 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 6-9 0-0 16, Plum 7-18 2-2 20, Clark 4-5 1-2 11, George 0-3 0-0 0, Coates 1-2 1-2 3, Bell 3-7 0-0 8, Colson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-74 14-16 104.
DALLAS (84)
Howard 2-9 5-6 10, Sabally 6-17 6-8 21, McCowan 0-1 0-0 0, Dangerfield 4-11 2-2 11, Ogunbowale 5-16 0-0 12, Siegrist 3-6 2-2 9, Brown 6-8 4-8 16, Burton 1-3 2-2 5, Sims 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 21-28 84.
|Las Vegas
|24
|30
|32
|18
|—
|104
|Dallas
|13
|13
|26
|32
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 16-32 (Gray 4-6, Young 4-7, Plum 4-9, Clark 2-2, Bell 2-6, George 0-2), Dallas 9-26 (Sabally 3-8, Ogunbowale 2-6, Siegrist 1-2, Burton 1-3, Dangerfield 1-3, Howard 1-3, Sims 0-1). Fouled Out_Las Vegas 1 (Coates), Dallas None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 45 (Wilson 14), Dallas 30 (Brown 7). Assists_Las Vegas 27 (Plum 8), Dallas 23 (Burton 5). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 21, Dallas 17. A_5,193 (7,000)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.