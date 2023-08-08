|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|24:14
|10-18
|8-8
|4-14
|1
|0
|28
|Young
|29:17
|6-9
|2-2
|1-7
|6
|1
|18
|Stokes
|20:50
|0-2
|0-0
|3-10
|1
|5
|0
|Gray
|21:46
|6-9
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|1
|16
|Plum
|34:39
|7-18
|2-2
|0-3
|8
|2
|20
|Clark
|27:25
|4-5
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|11
|Bell
|19:24
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|5
|8
|George
|13:48
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Coates
|6:16
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|6
|3
|Colson
|2:21
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|37-74
|14-16
|11-45
|27
|21
|104
Percentages: FG .500, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 16-32, .500 (Gray 4-6, Young 4-7, Plum 4-9, Clark 2-2, Bell 2-6, George 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark, Stokes).
Turnovers: 13 (Coates 4, Gray 3, Young 3, Bell, Clark, George).
Steals: 4 (Plum 2, Bell, Gray).
Technical Fouls: coach Becky Hammon, 5:43 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|34:35
|2-9
|5-6
|1-4
|3
|1
|10
|Sabally
|30:53
|6-17
|6-8
|1-5
|2
|5
|21
|McCowan
|9:51
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Dangerfield
|26:33
|4-11
|2-2
|2-3
|4
|1
|11
|Ogunbowale
|38:47
|5-16
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|4
|12
|Brown
|20:35
|6-8
|4-8
|4-7
|2
|3
|16
|Siegrist
|20:03
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|9
|Burton
|12:38
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|5
|0
|5
|Sims
|6:05
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|27-72
|21-28
|8-30
|23
|17
|84
Percentages: FG .375, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Sabally 3-8, Ogunbowale 2-6, Siegrist 1-2, Burton 1-3, Dangerfield 1-3, Howard 1-3, Sims 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, McCowan, Sabally).
Turnovers: 6 (Howard 2, Sabally 2, Dangerfield, Siegrist).
Steals: 4 (Dangerfield, Howard, Ogunbowale, Sabally).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Las Vegas
|24
|30
|32
|18
|—
|104
|Dallas
|13
|13
|26
|32
|—
|84
A_5,193 (7,000). T_1:59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.