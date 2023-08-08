FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson24:1410-188-84-141028
Young29:176-92-21-76118
Stokes20:500-20-03-10150
Gray21:466-90-01-35116
Plum34:397-182-20-38220
Clark27:254-51-20-32011
Bell19:243-70-00-2258
George13:480-30-01-1110
Coates6:161-21-20-1063
Colson2:210-10-01-1100
Totals200:0037-7414-1611-452721104

Percentages: FG .500, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 16-32, .500 (Gray 4-6, Young 4-7, Plum 4-9, Clark 2-2, Bell 2-6, George 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark, Stokes).

Turnovers: 13 (Coates 4, Gray 3, Young 3, Bell, Clark, George).

Steals: 4 (Plum 2, Bell, Gray).

Technical Fouls: coach Becky Hammon, 5:43 third.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard34:352-95-61-43110
Sabally30:536-176-81-52521
McCowan9:510-10-00-2010
Dangerfield26:334-112-22-34111
Ogunbowale38:475-160-00-64412
Brown20:356-84-84-72316
Siegrist20:033-62-20-3129
Burton12:381-32-20-0505
Sims6:050-10-00-0200
Totals200:0027-7221-288-30231784

Percentages: FG .375, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Sabally 3-8, Ogunbowale 2-6, Siegrist 1-2, Burton 1-3, Dangerfield 1-3, Howard 1-3, Sims 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, McCowan, Sabally).

Turnovers: 6 (Howard 2, Sabally 2, Dangerfield, Siegrist).

Steals: 4 (Dangerfield, Howard, Ogunbowale, Sabally).

Technical Fouls: None.

Las Vegas24303218104
Dallas1313263284

A_5,193 (7,000). T_1:59.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

