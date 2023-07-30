|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|36:38
|3-8
|6-9
|2-11
|2
|4
|13
|Sabally
|37:27
|8-18
|0-1
|2-6
|3
|5
|19
|McCowan
|31:30
|11-14
|3-4
|8-14
|2
|3
|25
|Dangerfield
|30:07
|4-10
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|9
|Ogunbowale
|40:00
|6-18
|0-3
|0-5
|5
|2
|14
|Brown
|8:30
|4-8
|2-2
|3-3
|0
|4
|10
|Kuier
|5:33
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Burton
|5:29
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Sims
|4:24
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|0
|Siegrist
|0:22
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|36-78
|12-21
|15-41
|18
|23
|91
Percentages: FG .462, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sabally 3-5, Ogunbowale 2-7, Howard 1-1, Dangerfield 1-4, Burton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard, McCowan, Sabally).
Turnovers: 16 (Howard 4, Ogunbowale 4, Sabally 4, Sims 2, Brown, McCowan).
Steals: 8 (Ogunbowale 4, Sabally 3, McCowan).
Technical Fouls: Wings, 7:29 second; Sims, 3:30 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|36:27
|7-15
|7-7
|1-7
|1
|3
|22
|Young
|33:44
|3-10
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|1
|9
|Stokes
|17:27
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|4
|Gray
|35:57
|7-12
|10-11
|0-5
|8
|2
|27
|Plum
|36:27
|8-14
|8-8
|1-6
|3
|1
|28
|Clark
|22:46
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|12
|Bell
|11:23
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|George
|5:49
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-64
|27-28
|3-30
|17
|18
|104
Percentages: FG .500, FT .964.
3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Clark 4-4, Plum 4-7, Gray 3-5, Wilson 1-3, Young 1-5, George 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Wilson 6, Young).
Turnovers: 8 (Gray 3, Plum 2, Young 2, Wilson).
Steals: 5 (Bell, Gray, Plum, Stokes, Young).
Technical Fouls: coach Becky Hammon, 4:11 second; Gray, 3:30 third.
|Dallas
|20
|21
|31
|19
|—
|91
|Las Vegas
|35
|23
|21
|25
|—
|104
A_10,213 (12,000). T_2:06.
