FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard36:383-86-92-112413
Sabally37:278-180-12-63519
McCowan31:3011-143-48-142325
Dangerfield30:074-100-00-1319
Ogunbowale40:006-180-30-55214
Brown8:304-82-23-30410
Kuier5:330-11-20-1001
Burton5:290-10-00-0110
Sims4:240-00-00-0230
Siegrist0:220-00-00-0000
Totals200:0036-7812-2115-41182391

Percentages: FG .462, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sabally 3-5, Ogunbowale 2-7, Howard 1-1, Dangerfield 1-4, Burton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard, McCowan, Sabally).

Turnovers: 16 (Howard 4, Ogunbowale 4, Sabally 4, Sims 2, Brown, McCowan).

Steals: 8 (Ogunbowale 4, Sabally 3, McCowan).

Technical Fouls: Wings, 7:29 second; Sims, 3:30 third.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson36:277-157-71-71322
Young33:443-102-20-3519
Stokes17:272-40-00-4044
Gray35:577-1210-110-58227
Plum36:278-148-81-63128
Clark22:464-60-01-40312
Bell11:231-10-00-0032
George5:490-20-00-1010
Totals200:0032-6427-283-301718104

Percentages: FG .500, FT .964.

3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Clark 4-4, Plum 4-7, Gray 3-5, Wilson 1-3, Young 1-5, George 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Wilson 6, Young).

Turnovers: 8 (Gray 3, Plum 2, Young 2, Wilson).

Steals: 5 (Bell, Gray, Plum, Stokes, Young).

Technical Fouls: coach Becky Hammon, 4:11 second; Gray, 3:30 third.

Dallas2021311991
Las Vegas35232125104

A_10,213 (12,000). T_2:06.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you