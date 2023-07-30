DALLAS (91)
Howard 3-8 6-9 13, Sabally 8-18 0-1 19, McCowan 11-14 3-4 25, Dangerfield 4-10 0-0 9, Ogunbowale 6-18 0-3 14, Kuier 0-1 1-2 1, Siegrist 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 4-8 2-2 10, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-78 12-21 91.
LAS VEGAS (104)
Wilson 7-15 7-7 22, Young 3-10 2-2 9, Stokes 2-4 0-0 4, Gray 7-12 10-11 27, Plum 8-14 8-8 28, Clark 4-6 0-0 12, George 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-64 27-28 104.
|Dallas
|20
|21
|31
|19
|—
|91
|Las Vegas
|35
|23
|21
|25
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-18 (Sabally 3-5, Ogunbowale 2-7, Howard 1-1, Dangerfield 1-4, Burton 0-1), Las Vegas 13-25 (Clark 4-4, Plum 4-7, Gray 3-5, Wilson 1-3, Young 1-5, George 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 41 (McCowan 14), Las Vegas 30 (Wilson 7). Assists_Dallas 18 (Ogunbowale 5), Las Vegas 17 (Gray 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Las Vegas 18. A_10,213 (12,000)
