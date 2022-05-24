LOS ANGELES (76)
N.Ogwumike 3-8 3-4 9, Sykes 3-7 0-0 7, Cambage 4-9 2-3 10, Brown 2-7 0-0 6, Canada 5-11 1-2 11, Atwell 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 2-2 6, Samuelson 1-8 0-0 2, Walker 2-6 0-0 5, Carter 7-13 3-3 17. Totals 30-75 11-14 76.
LAS VEGAS (104)
Hamby 1-5 4-4 6, Young 7-11 3-3 19, Wilson 10-15 2-3 24, Gray 5-9 0-0 14, Plum 5-10 2-2 17, Plaisance 2-6 0-0 6, Stokes 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 4-6 2-2 12, Colson 1-2 0-0 2, Sheppard 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 36-71 14-16 104.
|Los Angeles
|19
|17
|20
|20
|—
|76
|Las Vegas
|39
|18
|28
|19
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 5-23 (Brown 2-6, Atwell 1-2, Sykes 1-2, Walker 1-5, Cambage 0-1, Canada 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-1, Samuelson 0-5), Las Vegas 18-38 (Plum 5-8, Gray 4-6, Young 2-2, Bell 2-4, Wilson 2-4, Plaisance 2-6, Sheppard 1-5, Hamby 0-1, Stokes 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 32 (N.Ogwumike 6), Las Vegas 42 (Young 9). Assists_Los Angeles 17 (Canada 9), Las Vegas 27 (Plum 8). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 16, Las Vegas 15. A_4,092 (12,000)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.