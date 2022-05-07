FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby30:5011-141-10-71424
Young30:468-104-41-34320
Wilson28:355-85-62-112215
Gray14:524-72-20-05111
Plum33:477-161-10-67320
Plaisance20:352-72-22-9158
Sheppard15:112-20-00-1116
Bell13:590-10-00-0120
Colson11:250-22-20-1522
Totals200:0039-6717-185-382723106

Percentages: FG .582, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Plum 5-9, Sheppard 2-2, Plaisance 2-3, Gray 1-2, Hamby 1-2, Bell 0-1, Colson 0-1, Wilson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Hamby 2, Bell, Plaisance, Wilson).

Turnovers: 16 (Plum 5, Young 4, Hamby 3, Plaisance 2, Wilson 2).

Steals: 2 (Plum, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anigwe13:470-10-00-3120
Peddy29:056-122-20-12116
Charles31:525-164-41-33015
Diggins-Smith32:2610-184-50-31325
Taurasi32:073-113-40-4929
Cunningham22:284-72-21-21312
Simms12:111-20-03-4102
Gustafson11:293-40-01-3026
Thomas8:110-10-00-1130
Cannon6:241-11-20-2103
Totals200:0033-7316-196-26201688

Percentages: FG .452, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Cunningham 2-4, Peddy 2-5, Diggins-Smith 1-3, Charles 1-5, Simms 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Taurasi 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gustafson, Peddy).

Turnovers: 9 (Charles 3, Anigwe 2, Simms 2, Taurasi 2).

Steals: 6 (Charles 3, Peddy 2, Diggins-Smith).

Technical Fouls: Diggins-Smith, 9:30 third.

Las Vegas31233220106
Phoenix1715312588

T_1:50.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you