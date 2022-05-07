|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|30:50
|11-14
|1-1
|0-7
|1
|4
|24
|Young
|30:46
|8-10
|4-4
|1-3
|4
|3
|20
|Wilson
|28:35
|5-8
|5-6
|2-11
|2
|2
|15
|Gray
|14:52
|4-7
|2-2
|0-0
|5
|1
|11
|Plum
|33:47
|7-16
|1-1
|0-6
|7
|3
|20
|Plaisance
|20:35
|2-7
|2-2
|2-9
|1
|5
|8
|Sheppard
|15:11
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Bell
|13:59
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Colson
|11:25
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|2
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|39-67
|17-18
|5-38
|27
|23
|106
Percentages: FG .582, FT .944.
3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Plum 5-9, Sheppard 2-2, Plaisance 2-3, Gray 1-2, Hamby 1-2, Bell 0-1, Colson 0-1, Wilson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Hamby 2, Bell, Plaisance, Wilson).
Turnovers: 16 (Plum 5, Young 4, Hamby 3, Plaisance 2, Wilson 2).
Steals: 2 (Plum, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anigwe
|13:47
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Peddy
|29:05
|6-12
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|16
|Charles
|31:52
|5-16
|4-4
|1-3
|3
|0
|15
|Diggins-Smith
|32:26
|10-18
|4-5
|0-3
|1
|3
|25
|Taurasi
|32:07
|3-11
|3-4
|0-4
|9
|2
|9
|Cunningham
|22:28
|4-7
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|12
|Simms
|12:11
|1-2
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|0
|2
|Gustafson
|11:29
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Thomas
|8:11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Cannon
|6:24
|1-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|33-73
|16-19
|6-26
|20
|16
|88
Percentages: FG .452, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Cunningham 2-4, Peddy 2-5, Diggins-Smith 1-3, Charles 1-5, Simms 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Taurasi 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gustafson, Peddy).
Turnovers: 9 (Charles 3, Anigwe 2, Simms 2, Taurasi 2).
Steals: 6 (Charles 3, Peddy 2, Diggins-Smith).
Technical Fouls: Diggins-Smith, 9:30 third.
|Las Vegas
|31
|23
|32
|20
|—
|106
|Phoenix
|17
|15
|31
|25
|—
|88
T_1:50.
Commented
