LAS VEGAS (106)
Hamby 11-14 1-1 24, Young 8-10 4-4 20, Wilson 5-8 5-6 15, Gray 4-7 2-2 11, Plum 7-16 1-1 20, Plaisance 2-7 2-2 8, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 0-2 2-2 2, Sheppard 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 39-67 17-18 106.
PHOENIX (88)
Anigwe 0-1 0-0 0, Peddy 6-12 2-2 16, Charles 5-16 4-4 15, Diggins-Smith 10-18 4-5 25, Taurasi 3-11 3-4 9, Cannon 1-1 1-2 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 3-4 0-0 6, Cunningham 4-7 2-2 12, Simms 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-73 16-19 88.
|Las Vegas
|31
|23
|32
|20
|—
|106
|Phoenix
|17
|15
|31
|25
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 11-21 (Plum 5-9, Sheppard 2-2, Plaisance 2-3, Gray 1-2, Hamby 1-2, Bell 0-1, Colson 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Phoenix 6-24 (Cunningham 2-4, Peddy 2-5, Diggins-Smith 1-3, Charles 1-5, Simms 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Taurasi 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 38 (Wilson 11), Phoenix 26 (Simms, Taurasi 4). Assists_Las Vegas 27 (Plum 7), Phoenix 20 (Taurasi 9). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 23, Phoenix 16.
