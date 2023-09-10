Las Vegas730717
Denver670316

First Quarter

Las_Meyers 3 pass from Garoppolo (Carlson kick), 9:28. Drive: 10 plays, 44 yards, 5:32. Key Plays: Garoppolo 13 pass to Adams on 4th-and-1; Garoppolo 8 run on 3rd-and-7. Las Vegas 7, Denver 0.

Den_Humphrey 5 pass from R.Wilson (kick failed), :44. Drive: 15 plays, 86 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: R.Wilson 21 pass to B.Johnson; R.Wilson 10 pass to B.Johnson; R.Wilson 13 pass to Dulcich on 3rd-and-10; R.Wilson 15 pass to Trautman on 3rd-and-3. Las Vegas 7, Denver 6.

Second Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 24, 10:54. Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: J.Jacobs 6 run on 3rd-and-2; Garoppolo 21 pass to Meyers; Garoppolo 13 pass to Meyers; Garoppolo 19 pass to J.Jacobs. Las Vegas 10, Denver 6.

Den_Sutton 5 pass from R.Wilson (Lutz kick), :12. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:18. Key Plays: R.Wilson 10 pass to Perine; R.Wilson 15 pass to Sutton. Denver 13, Las Vegas 10.

Fourth Quarter

Den_FG Lutz 24, 8:54. Drive: 16 plays, 75 yards, 8:07. Key Plays: K.Jackson 0 interception return to Denver 20; R.Wilson 20 pass to Perine on 3rd-and-3; R.Wilson 3 pass to Burton on 3rd-and-1; Perine 12 run. Denver 16, Las Vegas 10.

Las_Meyers 6 pass from Garoppolo (Carlson kick), 6:34. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Garoppolo 18 pass to Adams; Garoppolo 16 pass to Meyers; Garoppolo 20 pass to Hooper. Las Vegas 17, Denver 16.

A_76,299.

LasDen
FIRST DOWNS2222
Rushing55
Passing1111
Penalty66
THIRD DOWN EFF5-115-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-10-0
TOTAL NET YARDS261260
Total Plays5558
Avg Gain4.74.5
NET YARDS RUSHING6194
Rushes2922
Avg per rush2.1034.273
NET YARDS PASSING200166
Sacked-Yds lost0-02-11
Gross-Yds passing200177
Completed-Att.20-2627-34
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play7.6924.611
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-23-3-3
PUNTS-Avg.1-49.02-40.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE055
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns0-02-55
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds10-9710-83
FUMBLES-Lost1-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION27:5232:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 19-48, Garoppolo 9-11, White 1-2. Denver, J.Williams 13-52, Perine 8-41, Wilson 1-1.

PASSING_Las Vegas, Garoppolo 20-26-1-200. Denver, Wilson 27-34-0-177.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Meyers 9-81, Adams 6-66, Jacobs 2-23, Hooper 1-20, Carter 1-5, White 1-5. Denver, Trautman 5-34, Perine 4-37, Sutton 4-32, J.Williams 4-5, Johnson 2-31, Dulcich 2-22, Humphrey 2-11, Mims 2-9, Burton 1-3, McLaughlin 1-(minus 7).

PUNT RETURNS_Las Vegas, None. Denver, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Las Vegas, None. Denver, Mims 2-55.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Las Vegas, Hobbs 8-4-0, Bennett 7-0-0, Deablo 5-4-0, Moehrig 5-1-0, Spillane 4-3-0, Peters 3-0-0, Crosby 2-3-1, Epps 2-3-0, Tillery 1-2-1, Masterson 1-1-0, Nichols 0-1-0, Wilson 0-1-0. Denver, Mathis 5-0-0, Singleton 4-4-0, K.Jackson 4-0-0, Simmons 3-1-0, Allen 2-3-0, Harris 2-2-0, Cooper 2-1-0, Jones 2-1-0, Clark 2-0-0, Surtain 2-0-0, Jewell 1-5-0, Bassey 1-1-0, Bonitto 1-0-0, Garcia 0-2-0, Gregory 0-1-0, Henningsen 0-1-0, Purcell 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Las Vegas, None. Denver, K.Jackson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, Lutz 55.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Dale Keller, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you