|Las Vegas
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Denver
|6
|7
|0
|3
|—
|16
First Quarter
Las_Meyers 3 pass from Garoppolo (Carlson kick), 9:28. Drive: 10 plays, 44 yards, 5:32. Key Plays: Garoppolo 13 pass to Adams on 4th-and-1; Garoppolo 8 run on 3rd-and-7. Las Vegas 7, Denver 0.
Den_Humphrey 5 pass from R.Wilson (kick failed), :44. Drive: 15 plays, 86 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: R.Wilson 21 pass to B.Johnson; R.Wilson 10 pass to B.Johnson; R.Wilson 13 pass to Dulcich on 3rd-and-10; R.Wilson 15 pass to Trautman on 3rd-and-3. Las Vegas 7, Denver 6.
Second Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 24, 10:54. Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: J.Jacobs 6 run on 3rd-and-2; Garoppolo 21 pass to Meyers; Garoppolo 13 pass to Meyers; Garoppolo 19 pass to J.Jacobs. Las Vegas 10, Denver 6.
Den_Sutton 5 pass from R.Wilson (Lutz kick), :12. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:18. Key Plays: R.Wilson 10 pass to Perine; R.Wilson 15 pass to Sutton. Denver 13, Las Vegas 10.
Fourth Quarter
Den_FG Lutz 24, 8:54. Drive: 16 plays, 75 yards, 8:07. Key Plays: K.Jackson 0 interception return to Denver 20; R.Wilson 20 pass to Perine on 3rd-and-3; R.Wilson 3 pass to Burton on 3rd-and-1; Perine 12 run. Denver 16, Las Vegas 10.
Las_Meyers 6 pass from Garoppolo (Carlson kick), 6:34. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Garoppolo 18 pass to Adams; Garoppolo 16 pass to Meyers; Garoppolo 20 pass to Hooper. Las Vegas 17, Denver 16.
A_76,299.
|Las
|Den
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|22
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|6
|6
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-11
|5-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|261
|260
|Total Plays
|55
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|4.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|61
|94
|Rushes
|29
|22
|Avg per rush
|2.103
|4.273
|NET YARDS PASSING
|200
|166
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|2-11
|Gross-Yds passing
|200
|177
|Completed-Att.
|20-26
|27-34
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.692
|4.611
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-2
|3-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-49.0
|2-40.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|0
|55
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-55
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|10-97
|10-83
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:52
|32:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 19-48, Garoppolo 9-11, White 1-2. Denver, J.Williams 13-52, Perine 8-41, Wilson 1-1.
PASSING_Las Vegas, Garoppolo 20-26-1-200. Denver, Wilson 27-34-0-177.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Meyers 9-81, Adams 6-66, Jacobs 2-23, Hooper 1-20, Carter 1-5, White 1-5. Denver, Trautman 5-34, Perine 4-37, Sutton 4-32, J.Williams 4-5, Johnson 2-31, Dulcich 2-22, Humphrey 2-11, Mims 2-9, Burton 1-3, McLaughlin 1-(minus 7).
PUNT RETURNS_Las Vegas, None. Denver, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Las Vegas, None. Denver, Mims 2-55.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Las Vegas, Hobbs 8-4-0, Bennett 7-0-0, Deablo 5-4-0, Moehrig 5-1-0, Spillane 4-3-0, Peters 3-0-0, Crosby 2-3-1, Epps 2-3-0, Tillery 1-2-1, Masterson 1-1-0, Nichols 0-1-0, Wilson 0-1-0. Denver, Mathis 5-0-0, Singleton 4-4-0, K.Jackson 4-0-0, Simmons 3-1-0, Allen 2-3-0, Harris 2-2-0, Cooper 2-1-0, Jones 2-1-0, Clark 2-0-0, Surtain 2-0-0, Jewell 1-5-0, Bassey 1-1-0, Bonitto 1-0-0, Garcia 0-2-0, Gregory 0-1-0, Henningsen 0-1-0, Purcell 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Las Vegas, None. Denver, K.Jackson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, Lutz 55.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Dale Keller, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.
