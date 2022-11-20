Las Vegas0736622
Denver7306016

First Quarter

Den_Murray 1 run (McManus kick), 6:25.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 48, 9:19.

Las_Adams 31 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 5:36.

Third Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 52, 10:37.

Fourth Quarter

Den_FG McManus 52, 14:56.

Las_FG Carlson 57, 7:06.

Den_FG McManus 48, 3:30.

Las_FG Carlson 25, :16.

First Overtime

Las_Adams 35 pass from Carr, 8:24.

A_76,056.

LasDen
First downs2019
Total Net Yards407320
Rushes-yards24-10928-94
Passing298226
Punt Returns4-282-27
Kickoff Returns3-693-41
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int23-37-024-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-93-21
Punts4-46.754-46.75
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards9-985-45
Time of Possession32:3928:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 24-109. Denver, Murray 17-49, Gordon 8-31, Wilson 1-8, Edmonds 2-6.

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 23-37-0-307. Denver, Wilson 24-31-0-247.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Adams 7-141, Hollins 6-52, Jacobs 3-51, Abdullah 3-5, Moreau 1-33, K.Cole 1-21, Bolden 1-4, Johnson 1-0. Denver, Sutton 5-80, Gordon 5-39, Dulcich 4-30, Murray 4-23, Hinton 3-57, Saubert 2-16, B.Johnson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Las Vegas, Carlson 46. Denver, McManus 25.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you