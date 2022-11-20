|Las Vegas
|0
|7
|3
|6
|6
|—
|22
|Denver
|7
|3
|0
|6
|0
|—
|16
First Quarter
Den_Murray 1 run (McManus kick), 6:25.
Second Quarter
Den_FG McManus 48, 9:19.
Las_Adams 31 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 5:36.
Third Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 52, 10:37.
Fourth Quarter
Den_FG McManus 52, 14:56.
Las_FG Carlson 57, 7:06.
Den_FG McManus 48, 3:30.
Las_FG Carlson 25, :16.
First Overtime
Las_Adams 35 pass from Carr, 8:24.
A_76,056.
|Las
|Den
|First downs
|20
|19
|Total Net Yards
|407
|320
|Rushes-yards
|24-109
|28-94
|Passing
|298
|226
|Punt Returns
|4-28
|2-27
|Kickoff Returns
|3-69
|3-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-37-0
|24-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|3-21
|Punts
|4-46.75
|4-46.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-98
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|32:39
|28:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 24-109. Denver, Murray 17-49, Gordon 8-31, Wilson 1-8, Edmonds 2-6.
PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 23-37-0-307. Denver, Wilson 24-31-0-247.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Adams 7-141, Hollins 6-52, Jacobs 3-51, Abdullah 3-5, Moreau 1-33, K.Cole 1-21, Bolden 1-4, Johnson 1-0. Denver, Sutton 5-80, Gordon 5-39, Dulcich 4-30, Murray 4-23, Hinton 3-57, Saubert 2-16, B.Johnson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Las Vegas, Carlson 46. Denver, McManus 25.
