First Quarter

Las_Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 7:51. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:09. Key Plays: Carr 14 pass to Renfrow; Carr 7 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-3; Richard 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Carr 11 pass to Jacobs. Las Vegas 7, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 47, 14:12. Drive: 7 plays, 6 yards, 3:30. Key Play: Carr 11 pass to Jones on 3rd-and-10. Las Vegas 10, Indianapolis 0.

Ind_FG Badgley 46, 10:07. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Taylor 18 run; Taylor 24 run. Las Vegas 10, Indianapolis 3.

Las_FG Carlson 44, 1:47. Drive: 9 plays, 31 yards, 4:30. Key Plays: Carr 26 pass to Jones; Carr 12 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-13; Mariota 3 run on 4th-and-1. Las Vegas 13, Indianapolis 3.

Ind_Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :01. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 1:46. Key Plays: Wentz 17 pass to Alie-Cox; Wentz 12 pass to Pittman. Las Vegas 13, Indianapolis 10.

Third Quarter

Ind_Hilton 45 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:18. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Taylor 14 run; Wentz 2 run on 4th-and-1. Indianapolis 17, Las Vegas 13.

Fourth Quarter

Las_Renfrow 11 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:18. Drive: 6 plays, 62 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Carr 42 pass to Jones; Carr 5 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-7. Las Vegas 20, Indianapolis 17.

Ind_FG Badgley 41, 1:56. Drive: 15 plays, 53 yards, 9:22. Key Plays: Wentz 12 pass to Pittman; Wentz 7 run on 3rd-and-3; Wentz 6 pass to Taylor on 3rd-and-3; Wentz 3 pass to Hines on 3rd-and-9. Las Vegas 20, Indianapolis 20.

Las_FG Carlson 33, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 1:56. Key Plays: Carr 14 pass to Jones; Carr 24 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-10; Jacobs 2 run on 3rd-and-3. Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20.

LasInd
FIRST DOWNS1816
Rushing59
Passing136
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF6-143-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-21-1
TOTAL NET YARDS326262
Total Plays6154
Avg Gain5.34.9
NET YARDS RUSHING85122
Rushes2726
Avg per rush3.1484.692
NET YARDS PASSING241140
Sacked-Yds lost2-141-8
Gross-Yds passing255148
Completed-Att.24-3216-27
Had Intercepted20
Yards-Pass Play7.0885.0
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-3-35-3-3
PUNTS-Avg.2-52.05-44.6
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE10739
Punt Returns3-640-0
Kickoff Returns2-431-20
Interceptions0-02-19
PENALTIES-Yds6-413-25
FUMBLES-Lost1-01-0
TIME OF POSSESSION31:0328:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 16-63, Mariota 3-16, Richard 1-4, Barber 6-3, Jones 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Taylor 20-108, Wentz 3-10, Hines 2-4, Jackson 1-0.

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 24-31-2-255, Mariota 0-1-0-0. Indianapolis, Wentz 16-27-0-148.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Jones 8-120, Renfrow 7-76, Jacobs 4-17, Barber 2-9, Richard 1-19, Moreau 1-9, Jackson 1-5. Indianapolis, Pittman 6-47, Hines 4-14, Alie-Cox 3-28, Hilton 1-45, Pascal 1-8, Taylor 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Las Vegas, Renfrow 3-64. Indianapolis, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Las Vegas, Johnson 2-43. Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Las Vegas, Deablo 9-0-0, Teamer 7-1-0, Philon 6-2-0, Perryman 5-2-0, Hobbs 3-1-0, Crosby 2-0-0, Hayward 2-0-0, Jefferson 1-1-0, Ngakoue 1-0-1, Facyson 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Parker 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Wright 0-2-0, Leavitt 0-1-0, Moehrig 0-1-0, Trufant 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Okereke 8-1-0, Leonard 6-1-0, Odum 5-1-0, Buckner 4-4-.5, K.Moore 4-1-0, Rodgers 3-1-0, Ya-Sin 3-1-0, Willis 3-0-0, Franklin 2-2-0, Muhammad 2-1-0, X.Rhodes 2-0-0, Odeyingbo 1-0-0, Rochell 1-0-0, Stewart 1-0-0, Paye 0-3-1, Turay 0-1-.5, Stallworth 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Las Vegas, None. Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-12, Leonard 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.

