|Las Vegas
|7
|6
|0
|10
|—
|23
|Indianapolis
|0
|10
|7
|3
|—
|20
First Quarter
Las_Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 7:51. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:09. Key Plays: Carr 14 pass to Renfrow; Carr 7 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-3; Richard 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Carr 11 pass to Jacobs. Las Vegas 7, Indianapolis 0.
Second Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 47, 14:12. Drive: 7 plays, 6 yards, 3:30. Key Play: Carr 11 pass to Jones on 3rd-and-10. Las Vegas 10, Indianapolis 0.
Ind_FG Badgley 46, 10:07. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Taylor 18 run; Taylor 24 run. Las Vegas 10, Indianapolis 3.
Las_FG Carlson 44, 1:47. Drive: 9 plays, 31 yards, 4:30. Key Plays: Carr 26 pass to Jones; Carr 12 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-13; Mariota 3 run on 4th-and-1. Las Vegas 13, Indianapolis 3.
Ind_Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :01. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 1:46. Key Plays: Wentz 17 pass to Alie-Cox; Wentz 12 pass to Pittman. Las Vegas 13, Indianapolis 10.
Third Quarter
Ind_Hilton 45 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:18. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Taylor 14 run; Wentz 2 run on 4th-and-1. Indianapolis 17, Las Vegas 13.
Fourth Quarter
Las_Renfrow 11 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:18. Drive: 6 plays, 62 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Carr 42 pass to Jones; Carr 5 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-7. Las Vegas 20, Indianapolis 17.
Ind_FG Badgley 41, 1:56. Drive: 15 plays, 53 yards, 9:22. Key Plays: Wentz 12 pass to Pittman; Wentz 7 run on 3rd-and-3; Wentz 6 pass to Taylor on 3rd-and-3; Wentz 3 pass to Hines on 3rd-and-9. Las Vegas 20, Indianapolis 20.
Las_FG Carlson 33, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 1:56. Key Plays: Carr 14 pass to Jones; Carr 24 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-10; Jacobs 2 run on 3rd-and-3. Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20.
A_65,985.
|Las
|Ind
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|16
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-14
|3-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|326
|262
|Total Plays
|61
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|85
|122
|Rushes
|27
|26
|Avg per rush
|3.148
|4.692
|NET YARDS PASSING
|241
|140
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-14
|1-8
|Gross-Yds passing
|255
|148
|Completed-Att.
|24-32
|16-27
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.088
|5.0
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-3-3
|5-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-52.0
|5-44.6
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|107
|39
|Punt Returns
|3-64
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|1-20
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-19
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-41
|3-25
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:03
|28:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 16-63, Mariota 3-16, Richard 1-4, Barber 6-3, Jones 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Taylor 20-108, Wentz 3-10, Hines 2-4, Jackson 1-0.
PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 24-31-2-255, Mariota 0-1-0-0. Indianapolis, Wentz 16-27-0-148.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Jones 8-120, Renfrow 7-76, Jacobs 4-17, Barber 2-9, Richard 1-19, Moreau 1-9, Jackson 1-5. Indianapolis, Pittman 6-47, Hines 4-14, Alie-Cox 3-28, Hilton 1-45, Pascal 1-8, Taylor 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_Las Vegas, Renfrow 3-64. Indianapolis, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Las Vegas, Johnson 2-43. Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-20.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Las Vegas, Deablo 9-0-0, Teamer 7-1-0, Philon 6-2-0, Perryman 5-2-0, Hobbs 3-1-0, Crosby 2-0-0, Hayward 2-0-0, Jefferson 1-1-0, Ngakoue 1-0-1, Facyson 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Parker 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Wright 0-2-0, Leavitt 0-1-0, Moehrig 0-1-0, Trufant 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Okereke 8-1-0, Leonard 6-1-0, Odum 5-1-0, Buckner 4-4-.5, K.Moore 4-1-0, Rodgers 3-1-0, Ya-Sin 3-1-0, Willis 3-0-0, Franklin 2-2-0, Muhammad 2-1-0, X.Rhodes 2-0-0, Odeyingbo 1-0-0, Rochell 1-0-0, Stewart 1-0-0, Paye 0-3-1, Turay 0-1-.5, Stallworth 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Las Vegas, None. Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-12, Leonard 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.