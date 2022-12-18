New England03101124
Las Vegas31401330

First Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 49, 8:26.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 24, 11:51.

Las_Waller 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 5:18.

Las_Hollins 5 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :04.

Third Quarter

NE_Dugger 16 interception return (Folk kick), 12:07.

NE_FG Folk 47, 1:21.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 54, 12:52.

NE_Stevenson 34 run (Meyers pass from Mac.Jones), 3:43.

Las_K.Cole 30 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :32.

Las_C.Jones 48 fumble return, :00.

A_62,273.

NELas
First downs1918
Total Net Yards318308
Rushes-yards32-20623-97
Passing112211
Punt Returns3-253-20
Kickoff Returns0-06-126
Interceptions Ret.1-160-0
Comp-Att-Int13-31-020-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-03-20
Punts6-37.6677-46.286
Fumbles-Lost1-12-0
Penalties-Yards6-3013-90
Time of Possession26:4433:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 19-172, Strong 4-25, K.Harris 5-19, Mac.Jones 4-10. Las Vegas, Jacobs 22-93, White 1-4.

PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 13-31-0-112. Las Vegas, Carr 20-38-1-231.

RECEIVING_New England, Strong 3-12, Meyers 2-47, Smith 2-24, Henry 2-9, Stevenson 2-(minus 4), Thornton 1-21, Agholor 1-3. Las Vegas, Hollins 4-40, Adams 4-28, Waller 3-48, K.Cole 2-50, Moreau 2-20, Jacobs 2-17, Abdullah 2-14, Renfrow 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

