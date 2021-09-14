|Baltimore
|7
|7
|3
|10
|0
|—
|27
|Las Vegas
|0
|10
|0
|17
|6
|—
|33
First Quarter
Bal_T.Williams 35 run (Tucker kick), 1:54. Drive: 6 plays, 65 yards, 2:59. Key Plays: L.Jackson 21 pass to T.Williams; L.Jackson 6 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-7. Baltimore 6, Las Vegas 0.
Second Quarter
Bal_M.Brown 10 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:01. Drive: 6 plays, 72 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: L.Jackson 29 pass to M.Brown; L.Jackson 29 pass to Watkins. Baltimore 13, Las Vegas 0.
Las_Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 4:17. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:38. Key Plays: Carr 12 pass to Renfrow; Carr 24 pass to Waller on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 14, Las Vegas 6.
Las_FG Carlson 34, :03. Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards, 1:12. Key Plays: Carr 15 pass to Jones; Carr 13 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 14, Las Vegas 10.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 40, 8:29. Drive: 6 plays, 16 yards, 2:24. Key Play: L.Jackson 11 run. Baltimore 17, Las Vegas 10.
Fourth Quarter
Las_Jacobs 15 run (Carlson kick), 9:24. Drive: 5 plays, 41 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: Jacobs 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Carr 16 pass to Drake. Baltimore 17, Las Vegas 16.
Bal_Murray 8 run (Tucker kick), 6:09. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:14. Key Plays: M.Brown 5 run on 3rd-and-2; L.Jackson 49 pass to Watkins. Baltimore 23, Las Vegas 17.
Las_Waller 10 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 3:50. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Carr 37 pass to Ruggs on 3rd-and-10; Carr 10 pass to Waller. Baltimore 24, Las Vegas 23.
Bal_FG Tucker 47, :42. Drive: 9 plays, 46 yards, 3:07. Key Plays: L.Jackson 28 run; L.Jackson 2 run on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 27, Las Vegas 24.
Las_FG Carlson 55, :07. Drive: 6 plays, 38 yards, 00:35. Key Plays: Carr 20 pass to B.Edwards; Carr 18 pass to B.Edwards. Baltimore 27, Las Vegas 27.
First Overtime
Las_Jones 31 pass from Carr, 3:44. Drive: 2 plays, 27 yards, 00:57. Las Vegas 33, Baltimore 27.
A_61,756.
|Bal
|Las
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|26
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|11
|17
|Penalty
|1
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-12
|7-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|406
|491
|Total Plays
|67
|80
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.1
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|189
|82
|Rushes
|34
|21
|Avg per rush
|5.559
|3.905
|NET YARDS PASSING
|217
|409
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-18
|3-26
|Gross-Yds passing
|235
|435
|Completed-Att.
|19-30
|34-56
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.576
|6.932
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-6-5
|5-5-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-44.75
|6-52.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|67
|43
|Punt Returns
|4-67
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-33
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-71
|10-62
|FUMBLES-Lost
|4-2
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:14
|34:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 12-86, T.Williams 9-65, Murray 10-28, Brown 1-5, Cannon 2-5. Las Vegas, Jacobs 10-34, Mariota 1-31, Drake 6-11, Carr 4-6.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 19-30-0-235. Las Vegas, Carr 34-56-1-435.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Brown 6-69, Watkins 4-96, T.Williams 3-29, Andrews 3-20, Ricard 2-15, Duvernay 1-6. Las Vegas, Waller 10-105, Renfrow 6-70, Drake 5-59, Edwards 4-81, Ingold 4-22, Jones 2-46, Ruggs 2-46, Jacobs 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 4-67. Las Vegas, Renfrow 2-10.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Las Vegas, Ruggs 2-33.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Queen 6-3-1, Humphrey 6-3-0, Averett 6-1-0, Elliott 4-3-0, Harrison 3-0-0, Board 2-1-0, B.Williams 2-1-0, Young 2-1-0, McPhee 2-0-1, Oweh 2-0-1, Stephens 2-0-0, Westry 2-0-0, Clark 1-2-0, Campbell 1-1-0, Ferguson 1-1-0, Bowser 1-0-0, Ellis 1-0-0, Houston 0-2-0. Las Vegas, Littleton 5-5-0, Perryman 5-5-0, Abram 5-4-0, Crosby 4-2-2, Nassib 3-0-1, Kwiatkoski 3-0-0, Moehrig 2-3-0, Ngakoue 2-2-0, Hayward 2-0-0, Hobbs 2-0-0, Mullen 2-0-0, Jefferson 1-4-0, Philon 1-1-0, Wright 1-1-0, Hankins 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Averett 1-0. Las Vegas, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.