San Francisco07007
Las Vegas77101034

First Quarter

Las_White 1 run (Carlson kick), 7:22.

Second Quarter

SF_Dwelley 9 pass from Lance (Moody kick), 8:29.

Las_K.Cole 9 pass from O'Connell (Carlson kick), :34.

Third Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 53, 11:09.

Las_McCormick 2 run (Carlson kick), 1:24.

Fourth Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 46, 12:05.

Las_McCormick 2 pass from Garbers (Carlson kick), 10:27.

A_61,985.

SFLas
First downs1619
Total Net Yards283266
Rushes-yards23-6935-120
Passing214146
Punt Returns4-13-14
Kickoff Returns5-942-38
Interceptions Ret.0-01-43
Comp-Att-Int20-31-118-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-181-6
Punts5-49.05-48.8
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-553-27
Time of Possession28:2331:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Davis-Price 9-29, Mason 5-17, Bell 1-15, McNichols 4-7, Lance 1-2, Laborn 1-0, Darnold 1-0, Allen 1-(minus 1). Las Vegas, White 13-43, McCormick 9-27, Abdullah 5-22, Williams 4-15, O'Connell 2-7, Tucker 1-3, Garbers 1-3.

PASSING_San Francisco, Lance 10-15-0-112, Darnold 5-8-0-84, Allen 5-8-1-36. Las Vegas, O'Connell 15-18-0-141, Garbers 3-5-0-11.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Bell 3-58, Conley 3-47, Dwelley 3-18, Fumagalli 2-30, Winstead 2-22, Martin 2-15, Snead 1-12, McNichols 1-11, Latu 1-9, Willis 1-5, Woerner 1-5. Las Vegas, K.Cole 6-29, Fotheringham 5-71, Dorsett 2-19, Wilkerson 2-12, Tucker 1-15, Abdullah 1-4, McCormick 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Moody 58, Moody 40.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

