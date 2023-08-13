|San Francisco
|Las Vegas
First Quarter
Las_White 1 run (Carlson kick), 7:22.
Second Quarter
SF_Dwelley 9 pass from Lance (Moody kick), 8:29.
Las_K.Cole 9 pass from O'Connell (Carlson kick), :34.
Third Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 53, 11:09.
Las_McCormick 2 run (Carlson kick), 1:24.
Fourth Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 46, 12:05.
Las_McCormick 2 pass from Garbers (Carlson kick), 10:27.
A_61,985.
|SF
|Las
|First downs
|16
|19
|Total Net Yards
|283
|266
|Rushes-yards
|23-69
|35-120
|Passing
|214
|146
|Punt Returns
|4-1
|3-14
|Kickoff Returns
|5-94
|2-38
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-43
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-31-1
|18-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-18
|1-6
|Punts
|5-49.0
|5-48.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|3-27
|Time of Possession
|28:23
|31:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Davis-Price 9-29, Mason 5-17, Bell 1-15, McNichols 4-7, Lance 1-2, Laborn 1-0, Darnold 1-0, Allen 1-(minus 1). Las Vegas, White 13-43, McCormick 9-27, Abdullah 5-22, Williams 4-15, O'Connell 2-7, Tucker 1-3, Garbers 1-3.
PASSING_San Francisco, Lance 10-15-0-112, Darnold 5-8-0-84, Allen 5-8-1-36. Las Vegas, O'Connell 15-18-0-141, Garbers 3-5-0-11.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Bell 3-58, Conley 3-47, Dwelley 3-18, Fumagalli 2-30, Winstead 2-22, Martin 2-15, Snead 1-12, McNichols 1-11, Latu 1-9, Willis 1-5, Woerner 1-5. Las Vegas, K.Cole 6-29, Fotheringham 5-71, Dorsett 2-19, Wilkerson 2-12, Tucker 1-15, Abdullah 1-4, McCormick 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Moody 58, Moody 40.
