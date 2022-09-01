SEATTLE (73)
Stewart 12-23 5-5 32, Talbot 2-7 0-0 6, Charles 8-17 0-0 17, Bird 2-5 2-2 6, Loyd 2-10 4-4 8, Magbegor 1-3 0-0 2, January 1-3 0-0 2, Prince 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 11-11 73.
LAS VEGAS (78)
Wilson 12-18 8-11 33, Young 1-9 3-4 6, Stokes 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 8-13 0-0 19, Plum 6-15 5-6 18, Rupert 0-1 0-0 0, R.Williams 0-6 2-2 2. Totals 27-64 18-23 78.
|Seattle
|23
|13
|16
|21
|—
|73
|Las Vegas
|16
|20
|24
|18
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-21 (Stewart 3-7, Talbot 2-4, Charles 1-4, Bird 0-1, January 0-2, Loyd 0-3), Las Vegas 6-18 (Gray 3-5, Wilson 1-2, Plum 1-3, Young 1-4, Rupert 0-1, R.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Seattle 1 (Stewart), Las Vegas None. Rebounds_Seattle 34 (Charles 9), Las Vegas 38 (Wilson 13). Assists_Seattle 18 (Bird 6), Las Vegas 13 (Gray 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 17, Las Vegas 14. A_9,755 (12,000)
